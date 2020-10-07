Waterloo Black Hawks Rolston, Schingoethe selected in the NHL Draft

WATERLOO -- Ryder Rolston became the first player with ties to the Waterloo Black Hawks selected in the 2020 NHL Draft this afternoon.

The Notre Dame forward was chosen by Colorado in the fifth round with the 139th overall pick. Rolston was a member of the Black Hawks organization last fall after spending two seasons in the United States Hockey League with USA Hockey’s national team development program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rolston tallied 16 goals and 17 assists in 42 games with the Black Hawks last season. He earned also earned a bronze medal as a member of the U.S. Junior Select Team during the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

Wyatt Schingoethe, a third-year forward with the Waterloo Black Hawks, was taken by Toronto in the seventh round, becoming the 52nd NHL Draft pick to play in Waterloo under head coach P.K. O’Handley.

Schingoethe ranked second on the Black Hawks with 17 goals and finished the abbreviated 2019-20 season with a +17 mark in 47 games.

Last January, Schingoethe participated in the highly-scouted BioSteel All-American Game.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.