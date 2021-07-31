Waterloo Black Hawks introduce Matt Smaby as new head coach

O’Handley said the hiring process was exhaustive and there were numerous quality candidates. But in the six-week period since he announced his decision to leave the bench, Smaby’s character, preparedness and urgency lifted him to the top of the candidate list.

O’Handley pointed to a conversation in early July that sealed the deal.

“It was not an interview. It was a hockey conversation, a life conversation,” O’Handley said. “We talk about culture (around this organization) which is something I’m personally proud of.

"Matt’s core beliefs, and who he is as a man and husband…he is the right guy to put his own stamp on this and carry it the way it should be.”

O’Handley said team general manager Shane Fukushima will remain in his role and he and Smaby will begin building the coaching staff immediately.

“We are graduating into more of an NHL module,” O’Handley said. “We will have layers of hockey management. Matt and I will find assistants that are comfortable. Shane will stay in his role as general manager, a role he is exceptional at and has proven that.”

O’Handley was also adamant about his role.