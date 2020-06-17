Waterloo Black Hawk Stein earns spot in USA showcase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waterloo Black Hawk standout Logan Stein is among four American goaltenders picked to participate in USA Hockey's World Junior Summer Showcase camp in Michigan beginning on July 24.

The pool of 43 players at the showcase will be competing for a spot on the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team, which will represent the country during the IIHF World Junior Championships in Alberta, Canada.

Stein has compiled a 28-12-1 record in two seasons with the Black Hawks. He led the USHL with four shutouts in 20 appearances this past season.

