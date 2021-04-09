 Skip to main content
USHL: Waterloo snaps losing streak, defeats Sioux Falls, 6-3
USHL: Waterloo snaps losing streak, defeats Sioux Falls, 6-3

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Black Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak in resounding fashion Friday night at Young Arena.

Waterloo scored twice during each period and doubled up Sioux Falls, 6-3. 

Owen Ozar led the Black Hawks with two goals, while Michael LaStarza, Max Sasson, Jacob Jeannette and Casey Severo also found the net. Black Hawk goalie Emmett Croteau stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Waterloo (18-28-1-0) scored twice in the first period and never trailed against the Stampede (18-27-3-1). Jeannette and Mason Reiners assisted Ozar and Severo on the game's first two goals.

The Black Hawks went up 4-1 midway through the second period after Severo found Jeannette for a goal and Ryan O'Hara connected with LaStarza.

Sasson opened third-period scoring with an unassisted goal and he later found Ozar for Waterloo's final tally.

The Black Hawks finished with a 40-35 shot advantage and scored just one of their six goals on a power-play opportunity.

Waterloo will host Sioux Falls in a 6 p.m. Saturday rematch inside Young Arena.

Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 3

SCORE BY PERIOD

Sioux Falls;0;2;1 - 3

Waterloo;2;2;2 - 6

FIRST PERIOD - 1. Waterloo, Ozar (Jeannette, Reiners), 6:11. 2. Waterloo, Severo (Reiners, LaStarza), 12:27. Penalties- Chabrier-Sf (hooking), 0:19, O’Hara-Wat. (slashing), 7:20, Haskins-SF (tripping), 18:08.

SECOND PERIOD - 3. Sioux Falls, Schweitzer (Rud), 1:01. 4. Waterloo, Jeannette (Severo, Szmagaj), 5:45. 5. Waterloo, LaStarza (O’Hara, Wylie), 11:32 (PP). 6. Sioux Falls, Toporowski 13:21 (SH). Penalties - Severo-Wat. (tripping), 1:07, Bast-Wat (interference), 6:28, Pinoniemi-Sf (high sticking), 10:53, Gasparini-Sf (holding), 14:23, Toporowski-Sf (cross checking), 17:05.

THIRD PERIOD - 7. Waterloo, Sasson, 2:30. 8. Waterloo, Ozar (Sasson, Jeannette), 8:43. 9. Sioux Falls, Sillinger (Burnham), 10:46 (PP). Penalties - Chabrier-Sf (high sticking), 6:02, Ness-Wat. (kneeing), 9:48, Kleven-Wat. (roughing), 12:30, Smith-Sf (head contact), 14:35, Toporowski-Sf (roughing), 15:06, Szmagaj-Wat (roughing), 15:06.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Sioux Falls;7;15;13 - 35

Waterloo;10;19;11 - 40.

Goalies-Sioux Falls, Burnham (40 shots, 34 saves). Waterloo, Croteau (35 shots, 32 saves).

Referee - David Lilly. Linesmen - Eric Arrigo, Pete Jenkin.

Related to this story

Waterloo native Hunter Lellig set to play in Frozen Four
Waterloo Black Hawks

Waterloo native Hunter Lellig set to play in Frozen Four

  • Updated

Hunter Lellig will become the third Waterloo native to play in the Frozen Four when the Bulldogs face off against UMass at 8 p.m. in an ESPN2 telecast. He joins Walt Kyle, who played in three with Northern Michigan and Boston College, and current Los Angeles Kings' starting goalie Cal Petersen, who led Notre Dame to the Frozen Four in 2017.

