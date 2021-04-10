USHL: Waterloo competes sweep of Sioux Falls

WATERLOO—The Waterloo Black Hawks survived a late barrage of Sioux Falls goals and held off the Stampede, 4-3, Saturday night to complete a weekend sweep inside Young Arena.

Sioux Falls (18-28-3-1) scored three times over the game’s final 15 minutes but it wasn’t enough to overtake a Waterloo team (19-28-1-0) that had built a four-goal lead.

Max Sasson, Wyatt Schingoethe, Garrett Schifsky and Kyler Kleven each scored once for the Black Hawks. Emmett Croteau turned back 33 of 36 shots for his second win in as many nights.

Waterloo prevailed despite being out shot 18-3 in a third period filled with penalties. The Black Hawks were strong shorthanded as Sioux Falls converted just one of its six power play opportunities.

FridayThe Waterloo Black Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak in resounding fashion Friday night inside Young Arena.

Waterloo scored twice during each period and doubled up Sioux Falls, 6-3.

Owen Ozar led the Black Hawks with two goals, while Michael LaStarza, Max Sasson, Jacob Jeannette and Casey Severo also found the net. Black Hawk goalie Emmett Croteau stopped 32 of 35 shots.