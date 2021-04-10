USHL: Waterloo competes sweep of Sioux Falls

WATERLOO—The Waterloo Black Hawks survived a late barrage of Sioux Falls goals and held off the Stampede, 4-3, Saturday night to complete a weekend sweep inside Young Arena.
Sioux Falls (18-28-3-1) scored three times over the game’s final 15 minutes but it wasn’t enough to overtake a Waterloo team (19-28-1-0) that had built a four-goal lead.
Max Sasson, Wyatt Schingoethe, Garrett Schifsky and Kyler Kleven each scored once for the Black Hawks. Emmett Croteau turned back 33 of 36 shots for his second win in as many nights.
Waterloo prevailed despite being out shot 18-3 in a third period filled with penalties. The Black Hawks were strong shorthanded as Sioux Falls converted just one of its six power play opportunities.
FridayThe Waterloo Black Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak in resounding fashion Friday night inside Young Arena.
Waterloo scored twice during each period and doubled up Sioux Falls, 6-3.
Owen Ozar led the Black Hawks with two goals, while Michael LaStarza, Max Sasson, Jacob Jeannette and Casey Severo also found the net. Black Hawk goalie Emmett Croteau stopped 32 of 35 shots.
Waterloo scored twice in the first period and never trailed against the Stampede. Jeannette and Mason Reiners assisted Ozar and Severo on the game’s first two goals.
The Black Hawks went up 4-1 midway through the second period after Severo found Jeannette for a goal and Ryan O’Hara connected with LaStarza.
Sasson opened third-period scoring with an unassisted goal and he later found Ozar for Waterloo’s final tally.
The Black Hawks finished with a 40-35 shot advantage and scored just one of their six goals on a power-play opportunity.
Waterloo will host Sioux Falls in a 6 p.m. Saturday rematch inside Young Arena.
Summaries
Saturday
WATERLOO 4, SIOUX FALLS 3
SCORE BY PERIOD
Sioux Falls 0 0 3—3
Waterloo 1 2 1—4
FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Ozar, Sasson), 9:53. Penalties-Haskins Sf (slashing), 7:50 Schifsky Wat (high sticking), 15:24.
SECOND PERIOD—2. Waterloo, Schifsky (O’Hara, Szmagaj), 0:44. 3. Waterloo, Kleven (Ness, Severo), 7:15 (PP). Penalties-Pinoniemi Sf (high sticking), 6:51, Ozar Wat (cross checking), 12:54, Donaldson Sf (bench minor-too many men), 17:02.
THIRD PERIOD—4. Waterloo, Sasson 18 (Ness, LaStarza), 1:54. 5. Sioux Falls, Dineen (Toporowski, Sillinger), 5:27 (PP). 6. Sioux Falls, Thomas (Toporowski, Rud), 14:34. 7. Sioux Falls, Sillinger (Russell, Haskins), 18:35. Penalties-Wylie Wat (hooking), 4:34, Bast Wat (interference), 5:11, Szmagaj Wat (roughing), 10:50 Russell Sf (delay of game-faceoff violation), 13:40, Ness Wat (hooking), 13:40, Reiners Wat (holding), 15:50.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux Falls 10 8 18—36
Waterloo 12 13 3—28
Goalies-Sioux Falls, Burnham (28 SOG, 24 saves). Waterloo, Croteau (36 SOG, 33 saves).
Referees—Tyler Hascall, Richard Faron. Linesmen—Matt Heinen.
Friday
WATERLOO 6, SIOUX FALLS 3
SCORE BY PERIOD
Sioux Falls 0 2 1—3
Waterloo 2 2 2—6
FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Ozar (Jeannette, Reiners), 6:11. 2. Waterloo, Severo (Reiners, LaStarza), 12:27. Penalties- Chabrier-Sf (hooking), 0:19, O’Hara-Wat. (slashing), 7:20, Haskins-SF (tripping), 18:08.
SECOND PERIOD—3. Sioux Falls, Schweitzer (Rud), 1:01. 4. Waterloo, Jeannette (Severo, Szmagaj), 5:45. 5. Waterloo, LaStarza (O’Hara, Wylie), 11:32 (PP). 6. Sioux Falls, Toporowski 13:21 (SH). Penalties—Severo-Wat. (tripping), 1:07, Bast-Wat (interference), 6:28, Pinoniemi-Sf (high sticking), 10:53, Gasparini-Sf (holding), 14:23, Toporowski-Sf (cross checking), 17:05.
THIRD PERIOD—7. Waterloo, Sasson, 2:30. 8. Waterloo, Ozar (Sasson, Jeannette), 8:43. 9. Sioux Falls, Sillinger (Burnham), 10:46 (PP). Penalties—Chabrier-Sf (high sticking), 6:02, Ness-Wat. (kneeing), 9:48, Kleven-Wat. (roughing), 12:30, Smith-Sf (head contact), 14:35, Toporowski-Sf (roughing), 15:06, Szmagaj-Wat (roughing), 15:06.