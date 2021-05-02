USHL: Waterloo Black Hawk season ended with rare playoff absence

WATERLOO – As much as P.K. O’Handley likes to play golf, he’s not happy he is playing it so early this spring.

For just the third time in his 19 seasons as head coach of the Waterloo Black Hawks, O’Handley is not coaching in the United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup playoffs.

“It is still raw. It is really hard,” O’Handley said this week after Waterloo finished 22-30-1 in the COVID-19 abbreviated USHL season. “For our organization it is not what we are used too, and is not the standard we want. I could give you a bunch of adjectives where I am at with it all, but it is what it is. We learn and we move on.”

Where did it go wrong?

The easily identifiable reasons weren’t hard to find. Multiple injuries hurt chemistry within the team. Youth showed up at inopportune times. A talented goalie trio did not have the seasons any of them expected to have. Those are just a few.

“After doing this as long as I have it comes down to you have to have high-end character guys that pull the rope in the right direction,” O’Handley said. “For a million different reasons that can be talked about, don’t need to be talked about… I’m not sure when things went wrong we weren’t all pulling the rope in the same direction.