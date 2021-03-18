USHL: Tri-City fends off Waterloo rally

The Tri-City Storm shook off a Waterloo Black Hawks rally Thursday at Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska, to top the visitors 5-3.

The Storm struck for the opening goal 7 minutes, 13 seconds into the game when Rhett Pitlick benefitted from a puck which had come free near the side of the Waterloo net.

Waterloo’s Kyler Kleven tied the game with 3:03 remaining in the period. Kleven’s all-out, head-first dive allowed him top push the puck between the pipes after Cooper Wylie’s initial chance had been partially blocked.

Both teams scored on special teams in the final two minutes before intermission. Hunter Strand fired in a shorthanded goal on a wrister from the high slot at 18:31. However, during the same Waterloo power play, Max Sasson swatted in a rebound from the side of the net five seconds prior to the break.

Tri-City took a two-goal lead in the second period, thanks to a pair of goals scored 48 seconds apart. The first came on a breakaway by Adam Klapka at 4:38. The Storm struck again when Kieran Cebrian tipped Cole McWard’s shot from the right point.

Casey Severo drew Waterloo back within a goal at 16:20. Sasson set up Severo for a pointblank chance from the top of the crease and Severo finished his own rebound.