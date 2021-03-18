USHL: Tri-City fends off Waterloo rally

The Tri-City Storm shook off a Waterloo Black Hawks rally Thursday at Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska, to top the visitors 5-3.
The Storm struck for the opening goal 7 minutes, 13 seconds into the game when Rhett Pitlick benefitted from a puck which had come free near the side of the Waterloo net.
Waterloo’s Kyler Kleven tied the game with 3:03 remaining in the period. Kleven’s all-out, head-first dive allowed him top push the puck between the pipes after Cooper Wylie’s initial chance had been partially blocked.
Both teams scored on special teams in the final two minutes before intermission. Hunter Strand fired in a shorthanded goal on a wrister from the high slot at 18:31. However, during the same Waterloo power play, Max Sasson swatted in a rebound from the side of the net five seconds prior to the break.
Tri-City took a two-goal lead in the second period, thanks to a pair of goals scored 48 seconds apart. The first came on a breakaway by Adam Klapka at 4:38. The Storm struck again when Kieran Cebrian tipped Cole McWard’s shot from the right point.
Casey Severo drew Waterloo back within a goal at 16:20. Sasson set up Severo for a pointblank chance from the top of the crease and Severo finished his own rebound.
The Storm produced the only goal of the third period during a power play at 5:24 when Strand recorded his second goal of the night.
Waterloo was limited to five shots on goal in the final period, and the Hawks were outshot in the game 34-22.
Tri-City 5, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIOD
Waterloo 2 1 0—3
Tri-City 2 2 1—5
FIRST PERIOD—1. Tri-City, Pitlick (Strand), 7:13. 2. Waterloo, Kleven (Wylie), 16:57. 3. Tri-City, Strand (Mazur), 18:31 (SH). 4. Waterloo, Sasson (Schingoethe), 19:55 (PP). Penalties-Wheeler Tc (high sticking dbl minor), 18:23.
SECOND PERIOD—5. Tri-City, Klapka 4:38. 6. Tri-City, Cebrian (McWard), 5:26. 7. Waterloo, Severo (Sasson), 16:20. Penalties-Klapka Tc (hooking), 13:39.
THIRD PERIOD—8. Tri-City, Strand (Mazur), 5:24 (PP). Penalties-Szmagaj Wat. (cross checking), 1:02, Ness Wat. (high sticking dbl minor), 4:29, McWard Tc (high sticking), 6:42, LaStarza Wat (roughing), 19:24. Borgesi Tc (cross checking), 19:24, Brindley Tc (roughing), 19:24.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 10 7 5— 22
TRI-CITY 10 12 12 —34
Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau (16 shots-12 saves), Williams 1-5-0-0 (18 shots-17 saves). Tri-City, Scott (22 shots-19 saves).