USHL suspends 2019-20 season

WATERLOO – Head coach P.K. O’Handley was putting the Waterloo Black Hawks through their paces Thursday afternoon when the news reached him that the United States Hockey League had suspended play effective immediately until further notice because of the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s a serious situation obviously, and a situation that is flux and I don’t think anybody knows much,” O’Handley said. “It is kind of a hour-by-hour, day-by-day situation.”

According to a release by from the USHL the decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.

In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have been suspended until further notice. The league said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

With that in mind, O’Handley said the Black Hawks have not made a determination whether to send his players home and a group of Black Hawks attend Waterloo West high school which would factor into that decision, too.