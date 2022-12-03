 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USHL HOCKEY

USHL: Sioux Falls sends Waterloo to second-straight loss

WATERLOO – Sioux Falls exploded for four goals in the third period as the Stampede sent the Waterloo Black Hawks to their second straight loss in a 6-2 decision Friday at Young Arena.

Waterloo trailed 2-0 in the second period, but goals by Garrett Schifsky and Myles Hilman tied the score.

But the Stampede retook the lead for good just 3:23 into the third on Chris Pelosi goal.

Waterloo and Sioux Falls square off again tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Young Arena.

Sioux Falls 6, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Sioux Falls;0;2;4  -- 6

Waterloo;0;2;0  -- 2

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Miller, SF (roughing), 6:16, Flynn, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:16, McDonough, SF (holding), 9:48, Levens, SF (tripping), 16:35, Fleming, SF (roughing), 17:13, Schifsky, Wat (roughing), 17:13.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Sioux Falls, Harris (Strbak, Ring), 3:29, pp, 2. Sioux Falls, Harris (Fleming, Rybakov), 7:53, 3. Waterloo, Schifsky (Lindberg, O’Connell), 11:24, 4. Waterloo, Hillman (Baker, Robertson), 17:02. Penalties – Pionk, Wat (slashing), 2:49, Klee, Wat (hooking), 8:33.

THIRD PERIOD – 5. Sioux Falls, Pelosi (Panzer, Phelan), 3:23, 6. Sioux Falls, Panzer (Gordon), 8:03, 7. Sioux Falls, Ring (Harris), 9:34, 8. Sioux Falls, Murr (unassisted), 17:42, en. Penalties – Strabak, SF (cross checking), 11:16.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Sioux Falls;11;19;12 – 42

Waterloo;11;10;9 – 30

Goalies – Sioux Falls, Medina (28 saves). Waterloo, Spicer (36 saves). Referees – Kyle Bauman, Andrew Rasky. Linesmen – Reilly Hickey, Aaron Mostrom.

