USHL: Sioux Falls sends Waterloo to second-straight loss

Sioux Falls 6, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux Falls;0;2;4 -- 6
Waterloo;0;2;0 -- 2
FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Miller, SF (roughing), 6:16, Flynn, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:16, McDonough, SF (holding), 9:48, Levens, SF (tripping), 16:35, Fleming, SF (roughing), 17:13, Schifsky, Wat (roughing), 17:13.
SECOND PERIOD – 1. Sioux Falls, Harris (Strbak, Ring), 3:29, pp, 2. Sioux Falls, Harris (Fleming, Rybakov), 7:53, 3. Waterloo, Schifsky (Lindberg, O’Connell), 11:24, 4. Waterloo, Hillman (Baker, Robertson), 17:02. Penalties – Pionk, Wat (slashing), 2:49, Klee, Wat (hooking), 8:33.
THIRD PERIOD – 5. Sioux Falls, Pelosi (Panzer, Phelan), 3:23, 6. Sioux Falls, Panzer (Gordon), 8:03, 7. Sioux Falls, Ring (Harris), 9:34, 8. Sioux Falls, Murr (unassisted), 17:42, en. Penalties – Strabak, SF (cross checking), 11:16.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux Falls;11;19;12 – 42
Waterloo;11;10;9 – 30
Goalies – Sioux Falls, Medina (28 saves). Waterloo, Spicer (36 saves). Referees – Kyle Bauman, Andrew Rasky. Linesmen – Reilly Hickey, Aaron Mostrom.