USHL: Sioux Falls sends Waterloo to second-straight loss

WATERLOO – Sioux Falls exploded for four goals in the third period as the Stampede sent the Waterloo Black Hawks to their second straight loss in a 6-2 decision Friday at Young Arena.

Waterloo trailed 2-0 in the second period, but goals by Garrett Schifsky and Myles Hilman tied the score.

But the Stampede retook the lead for good just 3:23 into the third on Chris Pelosi goal.

Waterloo and Sioux Falls square off again tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Young Arena.