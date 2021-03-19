USHL: Sasson's overtime goal lifts Waterloo past Lincoln

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- Max Sasson scored 50 seconds into overtime to give the Waterloo Black Hawks a 4-3 road win against the Lincoln Stars Friday night at the Ice Box.

Waterloo’s top point producer came out of the left corner and moved to the netmouth parallel to the extended goal line. Near the edge of the crease, Sasson flicked a shot under the crossbar. His 14th goal of the season was his third game-winner. It also extended Sasson’s point streak to 10 consecutive games.

The Stars and Hawks had alternated first period goals. Cross Hanas had the first one for Lincoln, coming out of the left corner to flip in a backhander from near the top of the crease at 4:29. Charlie Strobel’s first USHL goal tied the game four-and-a-half minutes later when Kyler Kleven set him up on a two-on-one.

Lincoln regained the lead at 13:44 with James Stefan scoring into an open net on a Jack O’Brien pass. However, Alex Gaffney leveled the count at 15:57, punching in the rebound of Ryan O’Hara’s initial chance from close range.