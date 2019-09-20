WATERLOO -- Waterloo got off to a strong start but was unable to sustain it Friday as Cedar Rapids rallied past the Black Hawks 3-2 in a United States Hockey League preseason game at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks broke on top quickly behind the play of their returning veterans. A Cedar Rapids penalty just 41 seconds into the game resulted in a goal by returning veteran Kyle Haskins. Brehdan Engum and Ethan Szmagaj assisted on the tally at 1:54 of the opening period.
Griffin Ness, made it 2-0 on assists from Haskins and Connor Caponi at the 17:04 mark.
The second period belonged to the RoughRiders, who scored on a power play at the 11:38 mark and then drew even with 1:41 left in the period.
Cedar Rapids got what proved to be the game-winner from Grant Silianoff 6:33 into the final period.
Gabriel Carriere stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in goal for Waterloo, which plays at Cedar Rapids Saturday afternoon.
