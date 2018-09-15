Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — Vladislav Firstov poked in the game-winning goal 2 minutes, 35 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 6-5 preseason hockey win over Des Moines at Young Arena.

Waterloo took early leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but Des Moines erupted for four goals in the second period to make it a 4-4 game heading into the third. The Bucs then took a 5-4 lead with a power-play score, but the Black Hawks got the equalizer from Emil Ohrvall at the 14-minute mark to force the extra period.

James Marooney and Firstov had two goals each for Waterloo while Ryan Drkulec also scored.

The Black Hawks host Omaha in another preseason matchup Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Results

Hockey

WATERLOO 6, DES MOINES 5, OT

Score by periods

Des Moines 0 4 1 0 — 5

Waterloo 2 2 1 1 — 6

First period — 1. Waterloo, Drkulec (Ness, Sorensen), 10:49. 2. Waterloo, Maronney (Haskins, Swankler), pp, 13:39. Penalties — Paul-Wat. (slashing) 11:30, Lipe-DM (cross-checking) 11:47.

Second period — 3. Des Moines, Renlund (Lipe, Paquette), 2:08. 4. Waterloo, Marooney (Paul, Stoneman), pp, 6:11, 5. Des Moines, Walsh (Ugbekile, St-Onge), pp, 9:41. 6. Waterloo, Firstov (Marooney), 11:23. 7. Des Moines, St-Onge (Carreau, Kesselring), 12:33, 8. Des Moines, Costello (Bohlsen, Ugbekile), 15:32. Penalties — St-Onge-DM (boarding) 4:52, Carreau-DM (roughing) 6:58, Sorensen-Wat. (roughing) 6:58, Szmagaj-Wat. (roughing) 8 18, Sorensen-Wat. (elbowing) 18:18.

Third period — 9. Des Moines, Bohlsen (Senken, Clement), pp, 9:57. 10. Waterloo, Ohrvall (unassisted), 14:00. Penalties — Klanow-DM (slashing) 5:38, Haskins-Wat. (tripping) 8:13, Swankler-Wat. (head contact) 10:54.

Overtime — 11. Waterloo, Firstov (Schingoethe, Palmer), 2:35. Penalties — none.

Shots on goal

Des Moines 10 11 7 2 — 30

Waterloo 12 15 11 1 — 39

Power-plays — Des Moines 2-for-5, Waterloo 2-for-3.

Goaltenders — Des Moines, Kucharski (39 SOG, 33 saves). Waterloo Moe (21 SOG, 17 saves), Stein (9 SOG, 8 saves).

Officials — Referee, Hankes. Linesmen, Gustafson, Pacocha. Att. — 1,278.

