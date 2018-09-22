Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — Vladislav Firstov beat Cedar Rapids goaltender Blake Pietila with Waterloo’s fourth shootout attempt as the Black Hawks won a penalty filled 1-0 United States Hockey League preseason game Saturday afternoon at Young Arena.

The game featured stellar goaltending on both sides with Blake Pietila stopping 31 Waterloo shots and Jared Moe turning away 23 drives by the RoughRiders.

In all, 32 penalties were assessed, including four for fighting.

Waterloo 1, Ced. Rapids 0, SO

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Waterloo 0 0 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Drkulec-Wat. (roughing) 5:43, Almquist-CR (high-sticking) 10:54.

SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Marooney-Wat. (hooking) 4:18, Hamstad-CR (fighting, misconduct) 9:08, Caponi-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 9:08, Hankinson-CR (double roughing) 9:43, Zmolek-CR (double roughing) 9:43, Drkulec-Wat. (double roughing) 9:43, Sorensen-Wat. (double roughing, intent to injure, match disqualification) 9:43, Almquist-CR (interference) 11:23, Dybicz-CR (unsportsmanlike conduct) 14:52, Marooney-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 14:52, Ness-Wat. (cross-checking) 14:52, Francis-CR (fighting, misconduct) 17:11, Ness-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 17:11, Smith-CR (cross-checking) 18:53.

THIRD PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — McIntyre-CR (roughing) 1:36, Swankler-Wat. (roughing) 1 36, Deryabin-CR (tripping) 12:41, Palmer-Wat. (diving, embellishment) 12:41, Sasson-CR (goalie interference) 16:36, Ferrandino-Wat. (roughing) 16:36, Francis-CR (cross-checking) 17:30.

OVERTIME — No scoring. No penalties.

SHOOTOUT — Cedar Rapids 0-4 (Silianoff, Smith, Polin, Roy). Waterloo 1-4 (Swankler, Ness, Cassetti, Firstov).

SHOTS ON GOAL

Cedar Rapids 7 11 1 4 — 23

Waterloo 11 10 8 2 — 32

Power-plays — Cedar Rapids 0-for-5. Waterloo 0-for-4.

Goaltenders — Cedar Rapids, Pietila (31 SOG, 31 saves). Waterloo, Moe (23 SOG, 23 saves).

