CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Rapids handed Waterloo a pair of one-goal defeats in United States Hockey League preseason action Friday and Saturday.

Saturday in Cedar Rapids, the RoughRiders got a shootout goal from Donte Lawson for a 5-4 victory.

Waterloo led 1-0 on a goal by Ethan Szmagaj just 37 seconds into the game, but Cedar Rapids answered with three straight goals over the first 12:40 of the second period.

Quinn Rudrud made it 3-2 for the Black Hawks and after they fell behind 4-2 :28 into the third, Ryder Rolston knocked in goals at the 3:20 and 17:07 marks to tie the game at 4-4.

Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS 3, WATERLOO 2: Waterloo got off to a strong start but was unable to sustain it Friday.

The Black Hawks broke on top quickly behind the play of their returning veterans. A Cedar Rapids penalty just 41 seconds into the game resulted in a goal by returning veteran Kyle Haskins. Brehdan Engum and Ethan Szmagaj assisted on the tally at 1:54 of the opening period.

Griffin Ness, made it 2-0 on assists from Haskins and Connor Caponi at the 17:04 mark.

The second period belonged to the RoughRiders, who scored on a power play at the 11:38 mark and then drew even with 1:41 left in the period. Cedar Rapids got what proved to be the game-winner from Grant Silianoff 6:33 into the final period.

Gabriel Carriere stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in goal for Waterloo.

