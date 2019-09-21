CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Rapids handed Waterloo a pair of one-goal defeats in United States Hockey League preseason action Friday and Saturday.
Saturday in Cedar Rapids, the RoughRiders got a shootout goal from Donte Lawson for a 5-4 victory.
Waterloo led 1-0 on a goal by Ethan Szmagaj just 37 seconds into the game, but Cedar Rapids answered with three straight goals over the first 12:40 of the second period.
Quinn Rudrud made it 3-2 for the Black Hawks and after they fell behind 4-2 :28 into the third, Ryder Rolston knocked in goals at the 3:20 and 17:07 marks to tie the game at 4-4.
Friday
You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR RAPIDS 3, WATERLOO 2: Waterloo got off to a strong start but was unable to sustain it Friday.
The Black Hawks broke on top quickly behind the play of their returning veterans. A Cedar Rapids penalty just 41 seconds into the game resulted in a goal by returning veteran Kyle Haskins. Brehdan Engum and Ethan Szmagaj assisted on the tally at 1:54 of the opening period.
Griffin Ness, made it 2-0 on assists from Haskins and Connor Caponi at the 17:04 mark.
The second period belonged to the RoughRiders, who scored on a power play at the 11:38 mark and then drew even with 1:41 left in the period. Cedar Rapids got what proved to be the game-winner from Grant Silianoff 6:33 into the final period.
Gabriel Carriere stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in goal for Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.