MADISON, Wis. — Two days after surrendering seven goals to Madison, the Waterloo Black Hawks pinned a 2-0 shutout on the Capitols Tuesday night in United States Hockey League preseason action.

Gabriel Carriere stopped all 29 shots he faced in the Waterloo nets and fought through a key Madison power play in the third period that turned into a two-man advantage for 1 minute, 4 seconds.

Wyatt Schingoethe’s unassisted goal 11 minutes, 30 seconds into the opening period proved to be enough for Carriere.

John Waldron added an empty net tally with 1:27 remaining.

Waterloo hosts Cedar Rapids Friday at Young Arena at 6 p.m.

Waterloo 2, Madison 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 0 1 — 2

Madison 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Schingoethe (unassisted), 11:30. Penalty — Hart-Mad. (interference) 16:47.

SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Davis-Mad. (boarding) 6:21, Bantle-Mad. (holding) 8:44, Muller-Mad. (boarding) 14:11, Rudrud-Wat. (interference) 17:29.

THIRD PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Waldron (unassisted), en, 18:33. Penalties — Caponi-Wat. (holding) :04, Horbach-Mad. (boarding) 9:30, Psenicka-Wat. (holding) 15:07, Bohlinger-Wat. (boarding) 16:03.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 19 18 4 — 41

Madison 13 7 9 — 29

Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-5, Madison 0-for-4.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Carriere (29 SOG, 29 saves). Madison, Mackay (40 SOG, 39 saves).

Officials — Referee, Heidemann. Linesman, Clark. Att. — 187.

