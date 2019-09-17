MADISON, Wis. — Two days after surrendering seven goals to Madison, the Waterloo Black Hawks pinned a 2-0 shutout on the Capitols Tuesday night in United States Hockey League preseason action.
Gabriel Carriere stopped all 29 shots he faced in the Waterloo nets and fought through a key Madison power play in the third period that turned into a two-man advantage for 1 minute, 4 seconds.
Wyatt Schingoethe’s unassisted goal 11 minutes, 30 seconds into the opening period proved to be enough for Carriere.
John Waldron added an empty net tally with 1:27 remaining.
Waterloo hosts Cedar Rapids Friday at Young Arena at 6 p.m.
Waterloo 2, Madison 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 0 1 — 2
Madison 0 0 0 — 0
You have free articles remaining.
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Schingoethe (unassisted), 11:30. Penalty — Hart-Mad. (interference) 16:47.
SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Davis-Mad. (boarding) 6:21, Bantle-Mad. (holding) 8:44, Muller-Mad. (boarding) 14:11, Rudrud-Wat. (interference) 17:29.
THIRD PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Waldron (unassisted), en, 18:33. Penalties — Caponi-Wat. (holding) :04, Horbach-Mad. (boarding) 9:30, Psenicka-Wat. (holding) 15:07, Bohlinger-Wat. (boarding) 16:03.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 19 18 4 — 41
Madison 13 7 9 — 29
Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-5, Madison 0-for-4.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Carriere (29 SOG, 29 saves). Madison, Mackay (40 SOG, 39 saves).
Officials — Referee, Heidemann. Linesman, Clark. Att. — 187.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.