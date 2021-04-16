 Skip to main content
USHL: Power-play goals spark Fargo past Waterloo
USHL: Power-play goals spark Fargo past Waterloo

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo blitzed Waterloo early and secured a 5-1 win Friday night in United States Hockey League Action at Sheels Arena.

The Western Division's second place Force (29-19-3) converted all three of their power-play opportunities, including two goals in the first 10 minutes from Tristan Broz. Fargo added a pair of second-period goals and went up 5-0 on Aaron Huglen's goal in the third period.

Dane Montgomery scored the only goal for Waterloo off assists from Jonah Copre and Cooper Wylie 17 minutes, 20 seconds into the third period. 

The Black Hawks (19-30-1) were out-shot 35-23 and converted just one of six power-play chances. Waterloo goaltender Jack Williams stopped 14 of 17 shots and Charlie Glockner made saves on 16 of 18 shots. 

Fargo's Brennan Boyton finished with 22 saves. 

Fargo 5, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo;0;0;1 - 1

Fargo;2;2;1 - 5

FIRST PERIOD - 1. Fargo, Broz (Monds, Siedem), 3:42 (PP). 2. Fargo, Broz (Peart, Siedem), 9:46 (PP). Penalties-Jeannette Wat (boarding), 2:43, Ness Wat (interference), 8:36, Huglen Fgo (hooking), 13:47.

SECOND PERIOD - 3. Fargo, Braccini (Gallatin, Salquist), 0:08. 4, Fargo, Strom (Monds, Broz), 1:57. Penalties-Griebel Fgo (head contact), 15:45.

THIRD PERIOD - 5. Fargo, Huglen (Peart, Wong), 13:17 (PP). 6. Waterloo, Montgomery (Copre, Wylie), 17:20 (PP). Penalties-Braccini Fgo (slashing), 0:33, Smolen Fgo (holding), 4:56, Ozar-Wat. (spearing), 10:33, Hughes-Fgo (hooking), 13:54, Griebel Fgo (high sticking), 17:13.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;6;11;6 - 23

Fargo;16;11;8 - 35

Goalies-Waterloo, Williams (17 shots-14 saves), Glockner (18 shots-16 saves). Fargo, Boynton 26-14-1-0 (23 shots-22 saves).

Referees-Brian Hankes, Bobby Lukkason. Linesmen-Nick Klinkhammer (39), Dana Naylor.

