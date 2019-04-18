WATERLOO — After five exhibition games and 62 regular-season matchups over an eight-month period, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team found itself running on empty.
That is not the case with the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Wednesday afternoon, the Black Hawks didn’t know who their second-round playoff opponent would be. Regardless, they are amped to begin what they hope is a long postseason run.
“Excited,” defenseman Mason Palmer said. “I wake up, and I’m excited to get to the rink whether it is a practice or a game. It is a super, exciting time to be playing and a lot better than sitting on your couch at home watching.”
Waterloo will face either Sioux Falls or Des Moines in a best-of-five series starting either Friday or Saturday at Young Arena.
Sioux Falls led Sioux City 1-0 in a best-of-three series, and Game 2 was in a fourth overtime when the Courier went to press Wednesday. If the Stampede won, the series against Waterloo will start Friday. If Sioux City won and Sioux Falls wins the series tonight, the Stampede and Black Hawks will open Saturday.
If Sioux City goes on to win that series, Waterloo will host Des Moines Saturday in Game 1.
Waterloo is 2-3-1 against Sioux Falls this year, going 1-1-1 in Sioux Falls, and 1-2 inside Young Arena. Waterloo and Des Moines split four games. Three of them were played in Des Moines, with the Buccaneers winning the only game played at Young Arena, 5-4, on March 5.
“It doesn’t matter who you play,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “There are good teams on this side (Western Conference). You get to this point and you are going to face a really good opponent.
“You do the best you can to prepare, and I think it has been a good exercise to look at all the scenarios, but at the end of the day you have to be in the right frame of mind to play whoever it is.”
This is Waterloo’s fourth consecutive appearance in the Clark Cup playoffs and 15th in 17 years under O’Handley’s direction.
The Black Hawks have been in the Western Conference finals each of the past two seasons, and in order to make that kind of run again they know it has to be an all-in effort.
“It is a total group mindset,” Palmer said of teams that succeed in the postseason. “Everybody in the room has to be 100 percent committed and all in, ready to do whatever it takes to get on to that next round or win that game, or win that shift.”
Waterloo has won its opening playoff series in each of its last four playoff appearances and five of the last six.
“You have to have some luck on your side. You have to have some health on your side,” O’Handley said of a long playoff run. “A lot of things have to go right. There is a lot of concrete evidence that will show you that want and desire is as big of a factor as anything.
“Then you have to be willing do the little things, the not so fun things and sometimes painful things to be successful. If your’re willing do those you have success. There is no magic to that.”
FEAR IN NET: There was one thing O’Handley said will be certain when Waterloo opens the playoffs. Evan Fear will start Game 1 between the pipes.
O’Handley has three goalies — Jared Moe, Logan Stein and Fear — he is confident in, but strong play down the stretch by Fear, acquired from Green Bay in late January when Moe was out with a knee injury, earned him the start.
Fear was 9-2-3-0 in 14 starts with the Black Hawks, including winning his final four games.
“Evan is going to start,” O’Handley said. “We are very confident in all our goaltenders. I think Evan starts just based on toward the end of the season he had the net.”
