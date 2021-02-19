USHL: Omaha overcomes early deficit to defeat Waterloo, 5-4

OMAHA, Neb. – Waterloo took just 14 minutes to jump out to a 3-1 lead, but Omaha rallied to secure a 5-4 United States Hockey League victory Friday night inside Ralston Arena.

The Black Hawks (10-17-1) came up empty handed on all four power play opportunities and lost despite holding a 35-29 advantage in shots.

Omaha (17-14-0) had five different players find the net to overcome Waterloo’s season high three first period tallies. The Lancers cut their deficit to 3-2 when TJ Schweighardt scored just under 16 minutes into the first period. Owen Fowler then tied the score off a Kyle Bettens assist just under nine minutes into the second period.

Waterloo pulled in front on Michael LaStarza’s goal five minutes after the Lancers' equalizer, but Omaha’s Ryan Conroy drew his team even five minutes later.

Midway through the third period, Omaha’s Nolan Renwick was positioned near the net and tipped a Matt Basgall shot past Charlie Glockner for the victory.

Waterloo’s first period goals came from Ryan O’Hara, Owen Ozar and Wyatt Schingoethe.

Omaha's Jakub Dobes secured the win with 31 saves.

