 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USHL: Omaha overcomes early deficit to defeat Waterloo, 5-4
0 comments
top story
USHL HOCKEY

USHL: Omaha overcomes early deficit to defeat Waterloo, 5-4

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. – Waterloo took just 14 minutes to jump out to a 3-1 lead, but Omaha rallied to secure a 5-4 United States Hockey League victory Friday night inside Ralston Arena.

The Black Hawks (10-17-1) came up empty handed on all four power play opportunities and lost despite holding a 35-29 advantage in shots.

Omaha (17-14-0) had five different players find the net to overcome Waterloo’s season high three first period tallies. The Lancers cut their deficit to 3-2 when TJ Schweighardt scored just under 16 minutes into the first period. Owen Fowler then tied the score off a Kyle Bettens assist just under nine minutes into the second period.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo pulled in front on Michael LaStarza’s goal five minutes after the Lancers' equalizer, but Omaha’s Ryan Conroy drew his team even five minutes later.

Midway through the third period, Omaha’s Nolan Renwick was positioned near the net and tipped a Matt Basgall shot past Charlie Glockner for the victory.

Waterloo’s first period goals came from Ryan O’Hara, Owen Ozar and Wyatt Schingoethe.

Omaha's Jakub Dobes secured the win with 31 saves.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Omaha 5, Waterloo 4

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;3;1;0 - 4

Omaha;2;2;1 - 5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (Wyatt Schingoethe), 0:30. 2. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (Michael LaStarza), 6:30. 3. Omaha, Ayrton Martino (Zach Dubinsky, Ryan Lautenbach), 7:30 (PP). 4. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Alex Gaffney, Ryan O’Hara), 13:46. 5. Omaha, TJ Schweighardt (Fowler, Mitchell), 15:51. Penalties – Teddy Lagerback-Wat (hooking), 6:54. Luke Bast-Wat (roughing), 16:19.

SECOND PERIOD – 6. Omaha, Owen Fowler (Kyle Bettens, Ryan Conroy), 8:47. 7. Waterloo, LaStarza (Casey Severo, Ozar), 12:33. 8. Omaha, Conroy (Lautenbach, Martino), 16:09. Penalties – Liam Devlin-Oma (checking from behind) 6:34, Zach Dubinsky-Oma (holding), 16:52; Conroy-Oma (checking from behind), 18:35.

THIRD PERIOD – 9. Omaha, Renwick (Basgall, Dubinsky), 10:47. Penalties-Schingoethe-Wat (head contact), 13:15, Conroy Oma (hooking), 17:22.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;12;11;12 – 35

Omaha;12;7;10 – 29

Power play: Waterloo 0-for-4. Omaha 1-for-3.

Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (24 saves). Omaha, Jakub Dobes (31 saves).

A-1,269. Referee-Default Referee. Linesmen-Cameron Dykstra, Cameron McCambridge.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News