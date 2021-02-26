USHL: Omaha builds early lead, holds off Black Hawks

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Lancers produced three goals in each period, upending the Waterloo Black Hawks, 6-2, on Friday at Ralston Arena.

Omaha scored its first two goals in the final seven minutes of the opening frame. During a four-on-three power play at 13:01, Nolan Renwick scored from the left circle on a pass across the slot. Owen Fowler followed up just over three minutes later on the rebound of a shot by Liam Devlin.

Omaha stretched its lead to 4-0 in the second before the Hawks drew back within two by intermission.

Waterloo's first goal came on a power play conversion at 13:02. Luke Bast’s shot from the left point was partially blocked, but Max Sasson came across the slot to chop the puck up into the air and ultimately into the net.

Matt Argentina connected for the next Hawks score at 18:52. Another Bast shot created Argentina’s chance from just outside the crease.

Omaha added a pair of empty-net goals in the third period.

