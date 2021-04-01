USHL: Lincoln scores twice in every period to defeat Waterloo

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln scored two goals in each period and defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks on Thursday night, 6-3.

The Stars were held without a shot for more than half of the first period, but jumped in front 11:04 into the game. Noah Laba was left alone at the front of the net. Jack Williams stopped Laba’s first shot, but Laba collected the rebound and flipped in his follow-up chance.

Lincoln made it 2-0 at 15:23. Griffin Jurecki blocked a shot during a penalty kill, leading to a shorthanded breakaway that he finished by putting the puck in the top corner.

In the second, Jack O’Brien and Nikolai Myorov added to the lead.

Waterloo received second-period goals from Ryan O’Hara and Nic Belpedio. Ethan Szmagai took advantage of a four-on-four look in the third period to pull the Black Hawks within one at the 10:17 mark before Lincoln added its final two goals.

Lincoln 6, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo 0 2 1—3

Lincoln 2 2 2—6