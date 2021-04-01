USHL: Lincoln scores twice in every period to defeat Waterloo

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln scored two goals in each period and defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks on Thursday night, 6-3.
The Stars were held without a shot for more than half of the first period, but jumped in front 11:04 into the game. Noah Laba was left alone at the front of the net. Jack Williams stopped Laba’s first shot, but Laba collected the rebound and flipped in his follow-up chance.
Lincoln made it 2-0 at 15:23. Griffin Jurecki blocked a shot during a penalty kill, leading to a shorthanded breakaway that he finished by putting the puck in the top corner.
In the second, Jack O’Brien and Nikolai Myorov added to the lead.
Waterloo received second-period goals from Ryan O’Hara and Nic Belpedio. Ethan Szmagai took advantage of a four-on-four look in the third period to pull the Black Hawks within one at the 10:17 mark before Lincoln added its final two goals.
Lincoln 6, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIOD
Waterloo 0 2 1—3
Lincoln 2 2 2—6
FIRST PERIOD—1. Lincoln, Laba (O’Brien, Stefan), 11:04. 2. Lincoln, Jurecki 15:23 (SH). Penalties-Belpedio Wat (holding), 7:53, Stefan Lin (cross checking), 14:19, Argentina Wat (tripping), 15:28, Thompson Lin (hooking), 16:00.
SECOND PERIOD—3. Lincoln, O’Brien 6:30. 4. Waterloo, O’Hara (Reiners, Belpedio), 14:28. 5. Waterloo, Belpedio 15:53 (SH). 6. Lincoln, Mayorov (Thompson, Hanus), 18:16. Penalties-Jeannette Wat (tripping), 9:38, Schingoethe Wat (cross checking), 10:30, James Lin (slashing), 12:45, Schingoethe Wat (tripping), 14:09.
THIRD PERIOD—7. Waterloo, Szmagaj (Ozar), 10:17. 8. Lincoln, Beaune (Jurecki, Thompson), 11:48. 9. Lincoln, Craft (Hanus, Sato), 14:46 (PP). Penalties-Ozar Wat (diving/embellishment), 1:25, Mitchell Lin (hooking), 1:25, Beaune Lin (charging), 5:05, Lagerback Wat (slashing), 9:27, Veremyev Lin (slashing), 9:27, Craft Lin (tripping), 12:25 Argentina Wat (slashing), 14:21, Lagerback Wat (slashing), 15:36, Argentina Wat (10-minute misconduct), 16:43, Stefan Lin (10-minute misconduct), 16:43, Lagerback Wat (cross checking, 10-minute misconduct), 17:54.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 8 16 7—31
Lincoln 7 9 9—25.
Goalies-Waterloo, Williams (8 shots-5 saves) Glockner (17 shots-14 saves). Lincoln, Ouellette (31 shots-28 saves).
Referee -Jack Young. Linesmen-Bryan Gorcoff, Michael Ifkovits.