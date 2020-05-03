USHL knows how to do a virtual draft

Phase II starts at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“At this point in time bringing all of us coaches, our scouts from Indiana and Minnesota inside Hockey Central at Young Arena wouldn’t make a lot of sense. I don’t think that is going to fly, either,” said Fukushima, who has been responsible for developing and overseeing the Black Hawks’ scouting and scouting staff since 2006. “As a league it is not going to be different because that is how we have ran our drafts. We have ran our drafts online for a long time, it is what we do, so not making picks from one building is not new.

“What is different is not having guys on your left and right to be able to discuss the current pick. ... We are going to have a lot of video time with each other while trying to manage multiple computers.”

Fukushima, who has self-quarantined himself in Wisconsin since the league canceled the remainder of its season March 18, hasn’t ruled out returning to Waterloo to conduct the draft.