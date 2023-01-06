USHL Hockey: Waterloo tops defending champion Musketeers

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks defeated the Sioux City Musketeers, 4-2, in the first meeting between the teams since the Musketeers eliminated Waterloo from the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs

Forward Caden Brown, who was in just his fourth game with Waterloo, said the Black Hawks welcomed the Musketeers with a little extra excitement, Friday night.

“The boys were pretty excited for this one tonight,” Brown said. “It is their first time playing those guys. I just tried to play my heart out with them. It was awesome to get that win.”

Just past the halfway point of the first period, Waterloo broke the scoreless tie as forward Gavin Lindberg found the back of the net.

Sprung by a diving, hustle play by forward Griffin Erdman, Lindberg took a loose puck up the left wing side of the neutral zone. Shortly after entering the attacking zone, he cut across the ice and fired on net. Lindberg’s shot beat Sioux City netminder Axel Mangbo on his blocker side.

Sioux City held Waterloo scoreless on a pair of power play opportunities in the first period to hold the Black Hawks’ advantage to one goal at the first intermission.

An interference penalty on Waterloo defenseman Patrick Geary early in the second period allowed Sioux City to tie up the contest on the power play just under three minutes into the frame.

Sioux City forward Tyler Hotson got credit for the goal which found the back of the net after an errant shot by Musketeers forward Sam Deckhut bounced off Hotson’s skate.

Waterloo retaliated less than one minute later with a goal on the rush.

Owen Baker started the breakout with a short pass to Connor Brown. Brown carried the puck through the neutral zone before dumping the puck off to Myles Hilman after entering the zone. Hilman fired the puck on net from the right wing point as Brown crossed Mangbo’s field of view resulting in a 2-1 Waterloo lead.

The Black Hawks’ fireworks did not stop there, however, as Caden Brown lit the lamp 17 seconds later. Brown connected on a one-time pass from forward Gavin O’Connell to tally his first goal of the season and give Waterloo a 3-1 lead with 16:30 remaining in the period.

His first goal of the season, Brown credited his teammates with creating the chance for him.

“It feels pretty good,” Brown said. “Could not have done it without the boys. Great to get that first one.”

Brown also added the Black Hawks recognized a couple areas of their game that needed improvement in the final two periods of play during the first intermission which led to the explosive scoring in the second period.

“We came out with some good jump in the second,” Brown said. “I think after we got those [two goals,] our confidence was way up and we started playing our game.”

The period seemed headed for a quiet finish compared to its fiery beginning, but, with 1:31 remaining, Waterloo forward Zach Bade got tangled up with a Sioux City forward after the whistle.

Bade’s extracurricular activity resulted in a five minute major and game misconduct penalties for high sticking, putting the Black Hawks on the penalty kill for the remainder of the period and the first three minutes of the third period.

Waterloo managed to kill off the penalty without ceding a goal and maintained its stranglehold on momentum.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said the Black Hawks’ successful penalty kill played a major role in the outcome of the game.

“That was huge, especially at that time in the game,” Smaby said. “It was a 3-1 game at that point. It is one of those where if you can do it—do the job—and gain the momentum that is a good thing. I was really proud of the killers. I thought they did a really good job.”

O’Connell added to Waterloo’s lead with a goal off a Sioux City defensive zone turnover.

As O’Connell retrieved his stick from the Sioux City net, Caden Brown forced a turnover as the Musketeers attempted to exit their defensive zone. Brown made a pass to James Hong who fired on net. Mangbo managed the save, but O’Connell cleaned up the rebound to give the Black Hawks a 4-1 advantage with 7:57 remaining in the period.

Sioux City managed to add a late tally to lower Waterloo’s final margin of victory as Musketeers defenseman Easton Zueger found the back of the net with 46 seconds remaining in the game.

In spite of his team’s win, Smaby said he felt the Black Hawks have more to show than their performance in the two-goal victory.

“It is good to win, but I thought we had more,” Smaby said. “That is encouraging to come out with a victory, knowing that we have a little bit more to give in all aspects of our game…I was not really pleased with the entirety of the game.”

Waterloo 4, Sioux City 2 SCORE BY PERIODS Sioux City 0 1 1 — 2 Waterloo 1 2 1 – 4 FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Gavin Lindberg (Griffin Erdman, Aaron Pionk), 11:36. Penalties – Zueger, SC (slashing), 7:46, Leppanen, SC (roughing), 13:01. SECOND PERIOD – 1. Sioux City, Tyler Hotson (Sam Deckhut, Ryan Conmy), 2:38, pp., 2. Waterloo, Myles Hilman (Connor Brown, Owen Baker), 3:13, 3. Waterloo, Caden Brown (Gavin O’Connell, James Hong), 3:30. Penalties – Geary, Wat (interference), 1:13, Kopecky, SC (roughing), 5:06, Flynn, Wat (roughing), 5:06, Leppanen, SC (checking from behind), 6:02, Hotson, SC (checking from behind), 10:13, Bade, Wat (high sticking-major, high sticking-game misconduct), 18:29. THIRD PERIOD - 4. Waterloo, Gavin O’Connell (James Hong, Caden Brown), 12:03, 2. Sioux City, Easton Zueger, 19:14. Penalties – No Penalties. SHOTS ON GOAL Sioux City 8 9 9 — 26 Waterloo 13 14 9 — 36 Goalies – Sioux City, Axel Mangbo (36 shots, 32 saves). Waterloo, Jack Spicer (26 shots, 24 saves).