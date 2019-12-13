{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. -- Waterloo scored the game's final three goals to overtake Omaha 5-3 in United States Hockey League action Friday for head coach P.K. O'Handley's 600th regular-season win with the Black Hawks.

The Black Hawks led 2-1 after the opening period following a power-play score by Kyle Haskins and an unassisted tally by Brehdan Engum, but Omaha pulled even with a power-play goal of its own in the second period.

The Lancers (9-8-5-0) took a 3-2 lead just 23 seconds into the third period.

Jacob Jeannette's first goal of the season tied it for Waterloo. John Waldron gave the Black Hawks the lead 13:42 into the third, and Jeannette sealed the victory when he scored into an empty net in the closing seconds.

Gabriel Carriere stopped 31 shots on goal for Waterloo (17-5-1-0).

