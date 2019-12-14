{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. — Gabriel Carriere provided a strong performance in goal and Waterloo’s offense broke through in the third period as the Black Hawks defeated Omaha 3-0 Saturday night in United States Hockey League action.

Carriere stopped all 27 shots he faced for the shutout as Western Conference-leading Waterloo improved to 18-5-1-0 for the season with its second win over the Lancers (9-9-5-0) in as many nights.

The game was a scoreless draw for 52 minutes, 56 seconds. Griffin Ness changed that 12:56 into the third period, and Wyatt Schingoethe doubled the lead to 2-0 just 12 seconds later.

Ness added an empty net tally in the final minutes.

Waterloo 3, Omaha 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 0 3 — 3

Omaha 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — none.

SECOND PERIOD — Penalties — Hilsendager-Oma. (boarding) 1:18, Bast-Wat. (slashing) 3:55, Engum-Wat. (kneeing) 9:51.

THIRD PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Ness (Lamppa), 12:56. 2. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Waldron), 13:08. 3. Waterloo, Ness (Schingoethe, Reiners), en, 16:54. Penalties — Argentina-Wat. (roughing) 18:06, Mobley-Oma. (roughing) 18:06.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 12 7 13 — 32

Omaha 9 12 6 — 27

Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-1. Omaha 0-for-2.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Carriere (27 SOG, 27 saves). Omaha, McClellan (31 SOG, 29 saves).

Officials — Vikhter, Murray. Att. — 2,540.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments