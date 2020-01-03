DUBUQUE -- After being shut out for two periods Friday, Waterloo broke loose for three third-period goals and held off Dubuque 3-2 in a United States Hockey League battle.
The Fighting Saints (19-6-1-0), who are the stingiest defensive team in the league, led 1-0 after the first two periods.
Waterloo's Xander Lamppa connected on a power play 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the third period to make it 1-1, then Ryan Drkulec gave the Black Hawks (22-5-1-0) a 2-1 lead at the 7:52 mark.
Dubuque tied it at 9:46 on a power play, but Wyatt Schingoethe returned the favor for Waterloo with 8:50 remaining and the Black Hawks were able to protect that led the rest of the way behind goaltender Gabriel Carriere, who stopped 26 shots.
