LINCOLN, Nebraska - A 2-0 first period deficit was no problem for the Waterloo Black Hawks who sprang back for a 6-2 road win against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box Saturday.

The result pushed Waterloo to 30 victories this season, including 11 in hostile buildings. That road success surpasses last season’s away win count. Saturday’s finish also moved the Hawks to 4-0-0 against the Stars in 2022/23.

A couple of costly turnovers allowed the Stars to just in front. Lincoln’s first goal came at 1:52 as a giveaway precipitated a two-on-one, and Klavs Veinbergs set up Jared Mangan in the slot. In another odd-man situation, Daniel Sambuco, banged in a feed from the top of the crease at 13:28.

A succession of late penalties allowed the Hawks to get a goal back with 2:25 left before intermission as the team’s skated three-on-three. Gavin O’Connell gained control of the puck near the red line and accelerated in on breakaway against Cameron Whitehead. O’Connell went forehand-backhand-forehand to sweep a chance into an open side as Whitehead bit on an early stickhandle.

Waterloo kept the momentum early in the second. Traffic formed at the front of the Lincoln net, and Sam Rinzel took advantage at 2:05, putting an attempt under the crossbar from the right point.

Then the Hawks went to the lead at the four-minute mark. Nate Benoit slung a low shot toward the net from the outer perimeter of the left circle. Garrett Schifsky tipped it near the edge of the crease to score his 20th goal of the year and the 50th regular season goal of his USHL career.

A successful penalty kill kept Waterloo ahead as the period continued, and the Hawks turned the Stars aside again on an advantage to open the third.

The lead stretched with two goals in a 45-second span, starting at 3:00. James Hong came out of the right corner and cut to the slot, beating Whitehead under his glove. On the next shift, Zach Bade sped into the offensive zone on right wing and slung the puck into the crease. Schifsky jammed it across the goal line for his second of the night.

The Stars sent a sixth attacker onto the ice with eight-and-a-half minutes to go. That created Owen Baker’s opportunity to extend the margin with an empty net tap-in at 12:43.

The Black Hawks remain on the road for a 3:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers at Tyson Events Center.

Waterloo 6, Lincoln 2 Waterloo 1 2 3 - 6 Lincoln 2 0 0 - 2 1st Period-1, Lincoln, Mangan 10 (Veinbergs), 1:52. 2, Lincoln, Sambuco 9 (Oliver, Peters), 13:28. 3, Waterloo, O'Connell 15 17:35. Penalties-Lindberg Wat (roughing), 16:08; Jurcev Lin (roughing), 16:08; Rinzel Wat (roughing), 16:56; Nelson Lin (roughing), 16:56. 2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Rinzel 7 (Baker), 2:05. 5, Waterloo, Schifsky 20 (Benoit, O'Connell), 4:00. Penalties-Geary Wat (holding), 5:03; Peters Lin (slashing), 9:10; Bade Wat (cross checking), 19:59. 3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Hong 12 (Klee), 3:00. 7, Waterloo, Schifsky 21 (Bade, Rinzel), 3:45. 8, Waterloo, Baker 11 12:43 (EN). Penalties-Brown Wat (slashing), 4:46; Sambuco Lin (tripping), 8:46; Grimes Lin (cross checking, misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:57; Jurcev Lin (interference), 16:43. Shots on Goal Waterloo 14-15-12-41. Lincoln 9-9-12-30. Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau 9-8-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Lincoln, Whitehead 18-14-2-0 (40 shots-35 saves).