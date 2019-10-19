WATERLOO — The United States Hockey League regular season is a 62-game marathon. Waterloo has taken off on a sprint, and shows no signs of slowing down.
One week removed from their previous game, the Black Hawks opened the floodgates early Saturday night and secured a convincing 9-1 win over Des Moines in front of a Young Arena crowd of 2,403.
Waterloo tallied five goals over a four-minute stretch midway through the first period, and extended the best start in the history of its storied franchise to 6-0-0-0.
Notre Dame commit Ryder Rolston led the charge, with hats flying onto the ice after he tallied his third goal off a rebound assist from Wyatt Schingoethe on a power play 14-minutes, 6-seconds into the second period. Goaltender Logan Stein was once again brilliant, turning back 28 of 29 shots after recording a shutout last week in his first start of the season.
The Black Hawks were opportunistic early against a Des Moines team (3-4-0-1) that pushed the UHSL’s only other undefeated team, Dubuque, into a shootout Friday night.
Rolston and Dane Montgomery each scored off turnovers near the Des Moines goal crease 9:28 and 10:17 into the first stanza. Ryan Drkulec then completed a pass across the blue line to Brehdan Engum, Griffin Ness put back a Rolston shot, and Rolston added a second goal off Connor Caponi’s assist 13:27 into the game.
“I thought we attacked, we attacked, we attacked” Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley said, addressing the barrage. “We want to attack and we did a good job with what we did with the puck. The focus point this week was puck decisions. I thought we attacked the interior pretty well and got rewarded for it.”
Stein continued to go about his business as if the contest were scoreless. The Waterloo goalie turned back nine shots in the first eight minutes. After the Black Hawks’ avalanche of goals, Stein made a pad save on a breakaway chance, and then dove across the net for a spectacular save.
“That could have been a different game had he not been tall early,” O’Handley said. “They had the better chances early in the first and he made some huge saves and allowed us to get some traction.”
Schingoethe’s fancy stickhandling on a breakaway preceded Rolston’s hat-trick goal in the second period. The trio of goals were the first tallies for Rolston this season.
“He’s been a little bit snake bit,” O’Handley said. “It was good to see him get a night like tonight. It was certainly a good game for him and good game for our group.”
Waterloo 9, Des Moines 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Des Moines 0 0 1 — 1
Waterloo 5 2 2 — 9
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Rolston (Ness) 9:28, 2. Waterloo, Montgomery (unassisted) 10:17, 3. Waterloo, Engum (Drkulec) 10:33, 4. Waterloo, Ness (Rolston) 11:42, 5. Waterloo, Rolston (Caponi) 13:27. Penalties — Starikov-DM (roughing) 13:56.
SECOND PERIOD — 6. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Reiners) 7:26, 7. Waterloo, Rolston (Schingoethe), 14:06 pp. Penalties — Warnert-DM (charging) 7:03, Rolston-Wat. (roughing) 7:03, Drkulec-Wat. (slashing) 10:07, Worth-DM (cross checking) 13:42, Starikov-DM (high sticking).
THIRD PERIOD — 8. Des Moines, Laferriere (Ellis), 9. Waterloo, Psenicka (Drkulec) 12:40, 10. Waterloo, Drkulec (Belpedio) 15:11, pp. Penalties — Bohlinger-Wat. (hooking) 10:07, Laferriere-DM (slashing) 12:40, Laferriere-DM (boarding) 14:59.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Des Moines 11 10 7 — 28
Waterloo 19 17 10 — 46
Power-plays — Des Moines 0-for-2. Waterloo 2-for-4.
Goaltenders — Des Moines, Rowe (12 SOG, 8 saves), Stoever ( 34 SOG, 29 saves). Waterloo, Stein (29 SOG, 28 saves).
Officials — Referees, Anthony Vikhter, Sam Heidemann. Linesman, Aaron McCrary. Att. — 2,403.
