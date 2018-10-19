SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Waterloo recovered from a slow start Friday night to force overtime, but Sioux Falls pulled out a 6-5 United States Hockey League victory.
The Black Hawks (3-0-3-1) did extend their streak of picking up at least one point in every game so far this season.
The Stampede (4-1-0-1) led 2-0 just 5 minutes, 13 seconds into the game and 3-1 at the midway point of the opening period. Goals by Ryan Drkulec and Mason Palmer kept the Black Hawks in the game, but Sioux Falls tacked on a late power-play score to lead 4-2 after one.
That lead grew to 5-2 at the 9:01 mark of the second before Emil Ohrvall ignited a Waterloo comeback. He scored with just :09 left in the second for a 5-3 game, connected again with :01 remaining on a Black Hawks power play to make it 5-4 3:01 into the third and forced the extra period with another man-advantage goal with 1:40 left in regulation.
Ohrvall's hat trick wasn't enough, however, as Cade Borchardt's second goal of the night 4:08 into overtime gave the Stampede the victory.
Waterloo outshot Sioux Falls 37-22, including a 24-7 advantage over the second and third periods.
