USHL hockey: Waterloo pulls out wild win
USHL HOCKEY

WATERLOO -- Waterloo went on a wild ride Friday night before pulling out a 6-5 overtime victory over Muskegon in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks, who broke a two-game losing streak and ended Muskegon's four-game winning streak, took a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period by Ryan Drkulec.

Griffin Ness, who finished with a six-point night, scored twice in the second period for Waterloo (25-8-1-0), but Muskegon also tallied a pair of goals as the Black Hawks nursed a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Xander Lamppa restored Waterloo's two-goal advantage 1:53 into the third before the Lumberjacks (16-15-4-0) reeled off three unanswered scores to take a 5-4 lead with just 1:55 to play.

Muskegon pulled off a similar win in the only other meeting between the teams this season, scoring twice in the last two minutes to tie it before winning in OT.

This time, the Black Hawks provided the dramatics. Ness completed a hat trick performance to tie the game with 1:07 left in regulation, then Wyatt Schingoethe ended it just :13 into the extra period.

Waterloo 6, Muskegon 5, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Muskegon;0;2;3;0 -- 5

Waterloo;1;2;2;1 -- 6

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Drkulec (Ness, Rudrud), 14:06. Penalty -- Docter-Musk. (tripping) 20:00.

SECOND PERIOD -- 2. Waterloo, Ness (Bengtsson, Szmagaj), pp, :52. 3. Muskegon, Wendt (Gaffney, Berg), pp, 4:05. 4. Waterloo, Ness (Bengtsson), 9:53. 5. Muskegon, Hodges (Fillion, Kelly), 14:11. Penalties -- Argentina-Wat. (cross-checking) 3:30, Haskins-Wat. (interference) 11:01, Williams-Musk. (tripping) 19:38.

THIRD PERIOD -- 6. Waterloo, Lamppa (Drkulec, Ness), 1:53. 7. Muskegon, Rasanen (Kempf), 12:35. 8. Muskegon, Berg (Dunbar, Pitlick), 17:52. 9. Muskegon, Guschin (Kempf), 18:05. 10. Waterloo, Ness (Engum, Schingoethe), 18:53. Penalties -- Edwards-Musk. (roughing major, charging game misconduct) 5:19, Cassetti-Wat. (roughing) 5:19, MacDonald-Musk. (roughing) 6:26, Gratton-Musk. (slashing) 13:42.

OVERTIME -- 11. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Ness, Engum), :13. Penalties -- none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Muskegon;9;6;10;0 -- 25

Waterloo;11;23;15;2 -- 51

Power-plays -- Muskegon 1-for-2. Waterloo 1-for-5.

Goaltenders -- Muskegon, Williams (51 SOG, 45 saves). Waterloo, Carriere (25 SOG, 20 saves).

Officials -- Referees, Stragar, Anstett. Linesmen, Heinen, Arrigo.

