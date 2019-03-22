CEDAR RAPIDS -- Matej Blumel scored 2 minutes, 3 seconds into overtime to lift Waterloo to a 3-2 United States Hockey League victory at Cedar Rapids Friday night.
The Black Hawks (34-14-4-1) took a 2-1 lead in the first period on goals by Xander Lamppa and Vladislav Firstov and almost made it stand up.
Cedar Rapids (30-18-3-2) forced the overtime with 1:01 left on the regulation clock after pulling its goaltender in favor of an extra attacker.
Evan Fear got the win in goal for Waterloo, turning away 23 of the 25 shots he faced.
The Black Hawks host the RoughRiders Saturday night at Young Arena. Opening faceoff is at 7:05 p.m.
