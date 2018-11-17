WATERLOO — A power struggle broke out at Young Arena Saturday night as the Waterloo Black Hawks battled Lincoln Stars in United States Hockey League action.
The Black Hawks came in as the best team in the league with a man advantage, while the Stars counteracted that stat as the best during the penalty kill. Something had to give.
It was not the Hawks.
The Black Hawks (10-3-3-1) used the power play wisely as they converted five of their seven chances on the way to a 6-3 victory.
“Tonight was pretty good, last night it wasn’t,” Black Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley said of a power play that went 0-for-6 against Tri-City Friday night. “We flipped the disc pretty good on the power play and I think we showed some maturity from the second to the third and Patrick Guzzo, Xander Lamppa and Ryan Drkulec really stepped up and played very hard.”
The Hawks have scored 24 goals with the man advantage through 17 games.
The Stars (5-7-3-1) struck first with their own power play in the first, and the Black Hawks answered back two minutes later as they took advantage of a fallen defenseman during a fast break for a Matej Blumel-to-Emil Ohrvall goal.
The remainder of the period became a little dicey as both teams flexed their muscle and activated the officials’ whistles as eight penalties were called over the final 10 minutes.
The mood did not change throughout the second frame as both teams exchanged punches and goals.
With the game still unsettled, Ohrvall put the Hawks up with a rebound opportunity. Moments later, Ohrvall snuck another shot just under the glove of Johnson for a hat trick and a 4-2 lead.
“We knew that Lincoln would come out and be very physical, they always are,” Ohrvall said. “They came out hard tonight and we came out and hit hard right back. Every night is going to be physical out there and we just have to keep finding our success.
“It was pretty cool to get the hat trick and see all the hats on the ice,” Ohrvall added of his second trick of the season. “We are always looking to score and when you can get three that is a pretty cool moment.
“We just have to keep playing the way we have been and we are in a pretty good position right now. We just have to build on this success.”
The Hawks added to their lead as the second period came to a close with Matt Koopman nailing the nylon after getting a rebound off the boards with 90 seconds remaining.
“I think once we got the power play going a little bit and started to establish our territory in the second and getting some timely goals, things settled down,” O’Handley said. “We saw a lot of growth from a lot of guys tonight.”
Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Lincoln 1 2 0 — 3
Waterloo 1 4 1 — 6
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Lincoln, McCabe (Pinto, Lee), pp, 6:18. 2. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Koopman, Blumel), 8:21. Penalties — Sorensen-Wat. (holding) 4:19, Lee-Linc. (roughing) 10:52, Pinto-Linc. (fighting, misconduct) 10:52, Guzzo-Wat. (double roughing) 10:52, Paul-Wat. (roughing) 10:52, Lopina-Linc. (roughing) 16:55, Cassetti-Wat. (cross-checking) 17:25.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Cassetti, Firstov), pp, 1:06. 4. Lincoln, Lopina (Schlaht, Niinisaari), 2:18. 5. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Lamppa, Sorensen), pp, 4:43. 6. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Lamppa, Sorensen), pp, 7:59. 7. Lincoln, Power (Pinto, Lee), pp, 11:27. 8. Waterloo, Koopman (Sorensen, Blumel), pp, 18:22. Penalties — Lapointe-Linc. (roughing) :28, Lee-Linc. (elbowing) 3:46, Britt-Linc. (high-sticking) 7:52, Paul-Wat. (holding) 9:42, Caponi-Wat. (charging) 11:11, Ohrvall-Wat. (slashing) 15:54, Britt-Linc. (hooking) 16:23.
THIRD PERIOD — 9. Waterloo, Lamppa (Ohrvall, Koopman), pp, 3:15. Penalties — Agriogianis-Linc. (hooking) 2:58, Guzzo-Wat. (tripping) 9:13, Engum-Wat. (high-sticking) 12:58.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Lincoln 9 12 6 —27
Waterloo 11 19 9 — 39
Power-plays — Lincoln 2-for-7, Waterloo, 5-for-7.
Goaltenders — Lincoln, Johnson (39 SOG, 33 saves). Waterloo, Stein, (27 SOG, 24 saves).
Officials — Referee, Stout. Linesmen, Dykstra, McNamara. Att. — 2,328.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.