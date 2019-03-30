CHICAGO — Waterloo’s first wave of offense wasn’t enough to put away Chicago Saturday night at the Fox Valley Ice Arena.
A 5-1 lead vanished in the second period, but the Black Hawks regrouped and pulled out a 7-5 United States Hockey League win and picked up two more valuable points in the battle for second place in the league’s Western Conference.
Vladislav Firstov and Kyle Haskins gave Waterloo (36-14-5-2) a 2-1 lead in the first period, and when Dane Montgomery, Wyatt Schingoethe and Mason Palmer scored over the first 7:39 of the second, the Black Hawks appeared to be on the way to a rout.
The Steel (34-20-4-0), chasing Muskegon for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, had other ideas. Chicago reeled off three unanswered goals of its own — two on power plays — to draw within 5-4.
Matt Cameron then connected for a Waterloo power play at the 17:31 mark of the second and the Black Hawks got to intermission with a two-goal edge.
Chicago pulled within one score again 2:05 into the third, but Waterloo’s Hank Sorensen provided some insurance with a power-play goal at the 15:19 mark.
Waterloo 7, Chicago 5
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 2 4 1 — 7
Chicago 1 3 1 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Firstov (Ohrvall), 15:58. 2. Chicago, Pietroniro (Mastrosimone, Abruzzese), pp, 16:37. 3. Waterloo, Haskins (unassisted) 18:24. Penalties — Reiners-Wat. (tripping) 2:22, Waldron-Wat. (high-sticking) 15:58, Schingoethe-Wat. (head contact) 19:04.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Montgomery (Sorensen, Firstov), 2:42. 5. Waterloo, Schingoethe (unassisted), pp, 6:42. 6. Waterloo, Palmer (Sorensen, Montgomery), 7:39. 7. Chicago, Abruzzese (Shea, Sarlo), 7:58. 8. Chicago, De St. Phalle (Shea), pp, 12:30. 9. Chicago, Mastrosimone (Pietroniro, Fontaine), pp, 14:10. 10. Waterloo, Cameron (Firstov, Szmagaj), pp, 17:31. Penalties — Spetz-Chi. (high-sticking) 5:04, Ness-Wat. (hooking) 11:50, Bengtsson-Wat. (cross-checking) 13:19, Reid-Chi. (tripping) 17:12.
THIRD PERIOD — 11. Chicago, Fontaine (unassisted), 2:05. 12. Waterloo, Sorensen (Ohrvall), pp, 15:19. Penalties — Pietroniro-Chi. (cross-checking) 13:21, Sorensen-Wat. (boarding) 15 57, Chicago bench (too many men) 17:01.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 9 14 3 — 26
Chicago 6 6 9 — 21
Power-plays — Waterloo, 3-for-4. Chicago, 3-for-6.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Fear (21 SOG, 16 saves). Chicago, Robbins (15 SOG, 11 saves), Herbst (11 SOG, 8 saves).
Officials — Referee, Hankes. Linesmen, Faron, Pacocha. Att. — 1,197.
