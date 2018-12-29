WATERLOO — A three-goal burst in the second period carried the Waterloo Black Hawks to their fifth consecutive home win as they downed Youngstown 4-3 Saturday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.
The victory came two nights after Waterloo was held to just 18 shots, the lowest of the season, in a 4-2 loss at Sioux Falls.
Saturday, Waterloo put 34 shots on net as Matej Blumel had a goal and two assists to pace the Black Hawks in a game that featured several hard hits and two fights.
“There were moments where we were really good, and then there were moments you are scratching your head,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said.
Waterloo took control in the second after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first 20 minutes, scoring three times to take a 4-1 lead.
Wyatt Schingoethe scored just 2 minutes, 3 seconds into the second as he pushed home a rebound off the stick of Jacob Bengtsson. Just 35 seconds later, Blumel scored from the right circle for his 15th goal.
Defenseman Mason Palmer capped the second period scoring when Blumel missed an open net. The puck trickled out to Palmer, who stretched and poked at the puck and got enough of it slide into an empty net with 7:23 left in the period.
“We had a tough loss two days ago, and that was rough for us,” Blumel said. “Yesterday, we got back to practice and we were a different team. We worked on a couple of things and I think you saw that tonight.”
Youngstown scored twice in the third, including with five seconds left with an extra attacker.
But goalie Logan Stein made 29 saves, including several in spectacular fashion to as Waterloo improved to 17-7-3-1.
“No fault there, he made some big saves,” O’Handley said.
Defenseman Hank Sorensen scored a power-play goal just 1:18 into the first, a 4-on-3 tally, before the Phantoms answered with a Craig Needham redirection with 3:36 remaining in the first.
Waterloo returns to action Monday when it hosts Madison at 6:05 p.m. in its annual New Year’s Eve game.
“We have a lot of things we have to clean up,” O’Handley added. “There is some rust from the break, and that is okay, but we’ve got things to clean up, and the schedule is not allowing for a lot of practice time so next week is going to be a big week.”
Waterloo 4, Youngstown 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Youngstown 1 0 2 — 3
Waterloo 1 3 0 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Hank Sorensen (Matej Blumel, Emil Ohrvall), 1:18, pp, 2. Youngstown, Craig Needham (Nikolai Jenson, Trevor Kuntar), 16:24. Penalties — Brett Murray, Young (roughing), :13, Bench, Young (abuse of official), :13, Joey Cassetti, Wat (interference), :49, Sorensen, Wat (high sticking), 4:07, Mason Palmer, Wat (holding), 6:42, Connor Caponi, Wat (roughing), 10:16, Tristan Amonte, Young (fighting, misconduct), 16:44, Brock Paul, Wat (fighting, misconduct), 16:44, Thomas Farrell, Young (roughing), 16:44, Dane Montgomery, Wat (roughing), 16:44.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Jacob Bengtsson, Patrick Guzzo), 2:03, 4. Waterloo, Blumel (Joey Cassetti, Ohrvall), 2:38, 5. Waterloo, Mason Palmer (Blumel, Ohrvall), 12:37. Penalties — Caponi, Wat (kneeing), 6:40.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Youngstown, Connor MacEachern (Liam Dennison, Ben Schoen), 2:02, pp, 7. Youngstown, (), 19:55.
Penalties — Sorensen, Wat (head contact), 1:50, Jack Malone, Young (hooking), 8:50, Kuntar, Young (hooking), 12:10, Jenson, Young (fighting, game misconduct), 14:02, Solag Bakich, Wat (fighting, game misconduct), 14:02, Joseph Abate, Young (cross checking), 16:39.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Youngstown 14 7 11 — 32
Waterloo 11 11 12 — 34
Goalies — Youngstown, Christian Stoever (19 shots, 15 saves), Jon Mor (15 shots, 15 saves), Waterloo, Logan Stein (30 saves). Referee — Scott McClement. Linesmen — Bryan Gorcoff, Griffin Moe.
