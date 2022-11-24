USHL Hockey: Waterloo gets Thanksgiving win over RoughRiders

WATERLOO — Waterloo just keeps winning.

Winners of their last six, the Black Hawks rolled to their seventh consecutive win in a 4-1 decision over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Thursday.

Waterloo got off to a hot start as captain Tyler Procious, who played his 100th career game Thursday, beat Cedar Rapids netminder Bruno Bruveris just 24 seconds into the game. Procious’ goal sent Young Arena into a frenzy as hundreds of Teddy Bears descended on the ice for the annual Teddy Bear Toss donation event.

“It was pretty special,” Procious said. “I have been playing in this league for awhile. So, to get that goal and see the Teddy Bears fly was pretty awesome.”

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said the goal helped set the momentum for the Black Hawks early in the game even though cleaning up the Teddy Bears may have slowed things down a little bit.

“It shows the guys are engaged and keeps them engaged,” Smaby said. “It was good to see us get off to a fast start. I think that is really important for our team--our group.”

Nine minutes later, at the 10:26 mark of the first period, Gavin Lindberg extended Waterloo’s lead to two goals.

A stretch pass from defenseman Sam Rinzel sprang forward Gavin O’Connell and Lindberg on a 2-on-1 odd-man rush. O’Connell pushed wide and sent a centering pass to Lindberg which the Colorado College commit deflected passed Bruveris.

After killing off a Patrick Geary slashing penalty, the Black Hawks headed to the locker room with a 2-0 lead and a 13-4 shots advantage.

Waterloo struck early again in the second period as forward Connor Brown put the Black Hawks ahead 3-0 win 17:50 remaining in the frame.

A touch pass from defenseman Jaedon Kerr to Jake McLean allowed the Waterloo forward to enter the attacking zone with a full head of steam. McLean pulled the RoughRiders defenseman with him out wide, opening Brown up in the high slot.

McLean made the short pass to Brown who connected on a one-timer, beating Bruveris low to his blocker side.

Four minutes later, Waterloo struck again as defenseman Aaron Pionk settled a fluttering pass from defensive partner Rinzel. Pionk picked the opposite corner and beat Bruveris to his glove side, putting Waterloo on top 4-0.

Pionk’s goal ended Bruveris’ night in net as Cedar Rapids opted for backup netminder Sam Scopa for the remainder of the contest.

Scopa stood tall in net for the RoughRiders as he stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Cedar Rapids leading-scorer Zaccharya Wisdom ended Waterloo goaltender Jack Spicer’s shutout bid with 5:30 remaining in regulation to cut the final score to 4-1.

Despite missing out on the shutout, Spicer continued his strong play in net for Waterloo, stopping 22-of-23 Cedar Rapids' shots on net.

“He has come a long way,” Smaby said. “He is just sharp in there. Competes and works. He made some big saves…When we needed him, he was right there--all the time. He has just continued to do lots of good things and get better.”

Spicer served as a crucial factor in Waterloo’s perfect night on the penalty kill. Facing five separate shorthanded situations, the Black Hawks held the RoughRiders without a goal on the powerplay.

Smaby said the Black Hawks need to find a way to stay out of the penalty box.

“I really liked that we kept them off the scoreboard,” Smaby said. “I did not like how many penalties we took. I thought a lot of them were preventable which is an area we are going to have to clean up and fix. Our penalty kill has done a really good job recently, but it is not something we want to continue to rely on.”

Waterloo’s penalty kill ranks third in the USHL with an 82% success rate.

Up next, the Black Hawks head down Interstate 380 to take on the RoughRiders in Cedar Rapids on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

“It is definitely a big (rivalry),” Procious said. “We know some of the guys on that team, but when you step on the ice you do not like them. Whenever they are in our barn, we turn it up and we have to beat them.”

A win would mean Waterloo finishes the month of November without a loss and enter into a tie with the Fargo Force for first place in the Western Conference.

According to Smaby, if the Black Hawks want to continue their recent run of success, they cannot “get sick of doing the right thing.”

“We have worked to get some confidence,” Smaby said. “We have worked to build our team game and we have to work to get it where we are at. It is not just going to happen. I am proud of the work that they put in, but there is lots of work left to do.”

Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids 0 0 1 — 1

Waterloo 2 2 0 – 4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Tyler Procious (Myles Hilman, Owen Baker), 0:24, 2. Gavin Lindberg (Gavin O’Connell, Sam Rinzel), 9:34. Penalties – Hong, Wat (Tripping), 6:31, Geary, Wat (Slashing), 11:05.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Connor Brown (Jake McLean, Aaron Pionk), 2:10, 4. Waterloo, Aaron Pionk (Sam Rinzel, Jake McLean), 6:26. Penalties – Lesakowski, CR (Head Contact), 7:52, Flynn, Wat (Kneeing), 10:54, Bassen, CR (Roughing), 17:55.

THIRD PERIOD - 1. Cedar Rapids, Zaccharya Wisdom (Tyson Gross, Ryan O’Connell), 14:30. Penalties – Flynn, Wat (Slashing), 10:44, Bade, Wat (Tripping), 15:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Cedar Rapids 4 8 11 — 23

Waterloo 13 6 11 — 30

Goalies – Cedar Rapids, Bruno Bruveris (15 shots, 11 saves), Sam Scopa (15 shots, 15 saves). Waterloo, Jack Spicer (23 shots, 22 saves).