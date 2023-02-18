Chances were plentiful, but the Waterloo Black Hawks fell to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 4-3 Saturday at Imon Ice Arena.

The Hawks outshot the RoughRiders in every period, finishing with a 37-19 edge. However, Bruno Bruveris made 34 saves, and Cedar Rapids came up with their third home win during the head-to-head series. Although one more matchup remains, the RoughRiders have an insurmountable 7-4 lead in the series standings.

Five power plays originated in the first period, and Cedar Rapids scored the frame’s only goal while on the advantage at 8:50. Jacob Kraft had his back to the net inside the right circle when he slung a pass across the slot to Ryan Walsh, who scored into an open side. The Hawks could not answer during a 48-second five-on-three power play situation minutes later.

It was almost exactly a period after Walsh’s goal that Waterloo tied the game. Gavin Lindberg was determined that the puck wouldn’t escape the Cedar Rapids zone, taking it away near the blue line. He cut around a defender through the left circle to flip a close-range chance past Bruveris at 8:56.

Walsh gave the RoughRiders a new lead during their next power play at 14:44. He was able to circle and lean in for a shot from the left dot. Only a minute-and-a-half later, a Hawks turnover allowed Jack Musa to score an unassisted goal with a quick attempt from a similar spot.

The Hawks closed in early in the third. Nate Benoit slipped through the left circle and triggered a low wrister past Bruveris’ glove side just 21 seconds out of intermission.

Dylan Hryckowian scored what proved to be a crucial insurance goal for the RoughRiders four minutes later. The puck was flipped his way out of the corner; her gloved it down into the crease, getting his stick on a chance before it crossed the goal line.

Waterloo notched a six-on-five goal with 3:54 to go. Gavin O’Connell kept the puck bottled up in the left corner long enough for Garrett Schifsky to come and take possession. Moving to the edge of the crease, Schifsky gave a head fake to open up Bruveris’ pads, then pushed in his 16th goal of the season.

Saturday’s game was the last of four straight Waterloo games on the road. In the sequence, the Hawks were 2-1-1. Friday, they return to Young Arena to host the Western Conference-leading Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 3 Waterloo 0 1 2 - 3 Cedar Rapids 1 2 1 - 4 1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Walsh 17 (Kraft), 8:50 (PP). Penalties-Lavins Cr (roughing), 4:34; Kerr Wat (cross checking), 8:32; Fitzgerald Cr (tripping), 9:04; Moore Cr (holding), 10:16; Schifsky Wat (interference), 19:15. 2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Lindberg 10 8:56. 3, Cedar Rapids, Walsh 18 (Hryckowian, Kraft), 14:44 (PP). 4, Cedar Rapids, Musa 18 16:13. Penalties-served by Pierre Cr (bench minor-too many men), 3:35; Benoit Wat (cross checking), 14:03; Pierre Cr (tripping), 16:21; Erdman Wat (playing w/ broken stick), 17:09. 3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Benoit 5 0:21. 6, Cedar Rapids, Hryckowian 16 (Musa, Walsh), 4:48. 7, Waterloo, Schifsky 16 (Lindberg), 16:06. Penalties-Musa Cr (hooking), 19:56; Montgomery Cr (roughing dbl minor), 20:00. Shots on Goal Waterloo 11-13-13-37. Cedar Rapids 5-9-5-19. Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau 7-8-0-0 (19 shots-15 saves). Cedar Rapids, Bruveris 16-9-3-1 (37 shots-34 saves).