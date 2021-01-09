USHL Hockey: Waterloo erupts with four goals in third to defeat Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Waterloo Black Hawks refused to be denied Saturday night at the SANFORD Premier Center.

Waterloo scored four goals in the third period and rallied to a 6-4 win to salvage a weekend split with Sioux Falls.

The Black Hawks (6-9-0-0) fell behind 4-1 in the second period before mounting their comeback.

Casey Severo started the rally with a goal 17 minutes into the second. David Gucciardi then scored Waterloo’s first two goals of the third period to tie the game. Wyatt Schingoethe recorded the go-ahead goal 13:28 into the third and Max Sasson tacked on an empty netter with five seconds remaining.

Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau turned back 29 of 33 shots.

On Friday, Sioux Falls (7-9-1-0) broke free from an early 1-1 tie and scored the final four goals during a 5-1 victory.

Waterloo was defeated despite holding a 36-27 advantage in shots on goal.

Brent Johnson scored the first two goals for Sioux Falls and Will Dineen also lit the lamp twice. Sioux Falls goalie Noah Grannan made 35 saves.

Waterloo’s lone score was a shorthanded goal by Sasson that tied the game six minutes into the second period.