USHL Hockey: Waterloo erupts with four goals in third to defeat Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Waterloo Black Hawks refused to be denied Saturday night at the SANFORD Premier Center.
Waterloo scored four goals in the third period and rallied to a 6-4 win to salvage a weekend split with Sioux Falls.
The Black Hawks (6-9-0-0) fell behind 4-1 in the second period before mounting their comeback.
Casey Severo started the rally with a goal 17 minutes into the second. David Gucciardi then scored Waterloo’s first two goals of the third period to tie the game. Wyatt Schingoethe recorded the go-ahead goal 13:28 into the third and Max Sasson tacked on an empty netter with five seconds remaining.
Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau turned back 29 of 33 shots.
On Friday, Sioux Falls (7-9-1-0) broke free from an early 1-1 tie and scored the final four goals during a 5-1 victory.
Waterloo was defeated despite holding a 36-27 advantage in shots on goal.
Brent Johnson scored the first two goals for Sioux Falls and Will Dineen also lit the lamp twice. Sioux Falls goalie Noah Grannan made 35 saves.
Waterloo’s lone score was a shorthanded goal by Sasson that tied the game six minutes into the second period.
Summaries
Saturday
SCORE BY PERIOD
Waterloo 1 1 4—6
Sioux Falls 1 3 0—4
FIRST PERIOD—1. Sioux Falls, Citara (Johnson, Dineen), 11:43 (PP). 2. Waterloo, Lagerback (LaStarza), 12:39. Penalties-Ness Wat (interference), 10:32, Turner Sf (slashing), 16:23.
SECOND PERIOD—3. Sioux Falls, Smith (Citara, Russell), 3:03. 4. Sioux Falls, Pabich (Haskins, Dineen), 4:19. 5. Sioux Falls, Motzko (Chabrier, Somoza), 10:40. 6. Waterloo, Severo (Copre), 17:01 (PP). Penalties-Rhodes Sf (roughing), 16:24.
THIRD PERIOD—7. Waterloo, Gucciardi 2 (Kleven, Argentina), 1:43. 8. Waterloo, Gucciardi 3 (Severo), 12:37 (PP). 9. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Lagerback, Belpedio), 13:28. 10. Waterloo, Sasson (Wylie, Severo), 19:55 (SH EN). Penalties-Citara Sf (tripping), 4:39 Turner Sf (tripping), 10:59 Severo Wat (high sticking), 17:48 Reiners Wat (tripping), 18:37.
Shots on Goal-Waterloo 13-9-13-35. Sioux Falls 11-13-9-33.
Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 4 Sioux Falls 1 / 3.
Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau 1-0-0-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Sioux Falls, Burnham 2-4-1-0 (34 shots-29 saves).
Referees-Caleb Andrade, Robert Esposito.
Linesmen-Matt Heinen, Dana Naylor.
Friday
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 0—1
Sioux Falls 1 2 2—5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Sioux Falls, Johnson (Fantauzzi, Pinoniemi), 4:40. Penalties-Levens-SF (slashing), 13:44.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Sasson 6:02 (SH). 3. Sioux Falls, Johnson (Smith), 13:12. 4. Sioux Falls, Dineen (Pinoniemi, Johnson), 18:58 (PP). Penalties-Wylie-Wat. (slashing), 5:39, Sundquist-SF (holding), 9:47 Hansen-Wat (too many men), 18:15.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Sioux Falls, Dineen (Haskins, Pabich), 7:33. 6. Sioux Falls, Turner (Pinoniemi, Fantauzzi), 12:46. Penalties-Schweitzer-SF (roughing), 13:34.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 12 11 13—36
Sioux Falls 7 9 11—27
Power Play — Waterloo 0-for-3, Sioux Falls 1-for-1.
Goalies — Waterloo, Glockner (27 shots, 22 saves). Sioux Falls, Grannan (36 shots-35 saves).
Referees-Pat Jacobs, Trevor Wohlford.
Linesmen-Eric Arrigo, Cameron McCambridge.
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2
Fargo 2 0 2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Fargo, Tristan Broz (Ryan Richardson), 15:36, 2. Fargo, Jeremy Davidson (Aaron Huglen), 17:38. Penalties – None.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (David Gucciardi), 4:56. Penalties — Penalties – Erik Bargholtz (checking from behind, game misconduct), 9:31, Wyatt Schingoethe, Wat (tripping), 17:53.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Fargo, Bargholtz (Trevor Griebel), 8:02, 5. Fargo, Cody Monds (Huglen, Matthew Crasa), 14:07, pp, 6. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (John Waldron), 15:47, pp. Penalties – Mason Reiners, Wat (tripping), 4:18, Crasa, Far (tripping), 8:11, Zane Demsey, Wat (tripping), 12:25, Austin Wong, Far (tripping), 14:46, Schingoethe, Wat (holding), 15:59, Monds, Far (high sticking), 16:45.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 9 13 4 — 26
Fargo 9 11 10 – 30
Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (26 saves). Fargo, Andrew Miller (24 saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Kendall Hanley and Jacob Kamrass.