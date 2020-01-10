USHL hockey: Waterloo edges Tri-City again

KEARNEY, Neb. -- It's a fine line between victory and defeat when Waterloo and Tri-City get together for a United States Hockey League game.
For the third time in as many meetings this season, Waterloo came out on the winning end Friday.
Patrick Guzzo scored an unassisted goal 2 minutes, 38 seconds into overtime to lift the Black Hawks (23-6-1-0) to a 3-2 victory that ended a five-game winning streak by the Storm (15-12-3-2). All three matchups between the teams this season have been decided by one goal and two in overtime..
Guzzo gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the game. Tri-City tied it at the 11:44 mark of the opening period.
Griffin Ness put the Black Hawks up 2-1 15:24 into the second, but the Storm got a power-play goal with just :03 left in the period to pull even again.
After a scoreless third period, Guzzo gave Waterloo the win with his ninth score of the season.
Waterloo Black Hawks coverage
Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Czech Republic native Ondrej Psenicka is rapidly adjusting to life in Waterloo and hockey with the Black Hawks.
Waterloo put together one of its best efforts and earned a Thanksgiving win over Cedar Rapids Thursday at Young Arena.
Jacob Jeannette had a pair of goals as Waterloo surged past Omaha in USHL action Friday.
The Waterloo Black Hawks opened pre-season camp Monday. The Black Hawks return 13 veterans from its 2018-19 squad.
Black Hawks open exhibition season Friday at Omaha, before hosting Madison on Sunday at 3 p.m.
VANCOUVER, B.C. — A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks were taken on day two of the NHL entry draft Saturday.