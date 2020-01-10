USHL hockey: Waterloo edges Tri-City again

KEARNEY, Neb. -- It's a fine line between victory and defeat when Waterloo and Tri-City get together for a United States Hockey League game.

For the third time in as many meetings this season, Waterloo came out on the winning end Friday.

Patrick Guzzo scored an unassisted goal 2 minutes, 38 seconds into overtime to lift the Black Hawks (23-6-1-0) to a 3-2 victory that ended a five-game winning streak by the Storm (15-12-3-2). All three matchups between the teams this season have been decided by one goal and two in overtime..

Guzzo gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the game. Tri-City tied it at the 11:44 mark of the opening period.

Griffin Ness put the Black Hawks up 2-1 15:24 into the second, but the Storm got a power-play goal with just :03 left in the period to pull even again.

After a scoreless third period, Guzzo gave Waterloo the win with his ninth score of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.