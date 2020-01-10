You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
USHL hockey: Waterloo edges Tri-City again
0 comments
FRIDAY USHL HOCKEY

USHL hockey: Waterloo edges Tri-City again

KEARNEY, Neb. -- It's a fine line between victory and defeat when Waterloo and Tri-City get together for a United States Hockey League game.

For the third time in as many meetings this season, Waterloo came out on the winning end Friday.

Patrick Guzzo scored an unassisted goal 2 minutes, 38 seconds into overtime to lift the Black Hawks (23-6-1-0) to a 3-2 victory that ended a five-game winning streak by the Storm (15-12-3-2). All three matchups between the teams this season have been decided by one goal and two in overtime..

Guzzo gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the game. Tri-City tied it at the 11:44 mark of the opening period.

Griffin Ness put the Black Hawks up 2-1 15:24 into the second, but the Storm got a power-play goal with just :03 left in the period to pull even again.

After a scoreless third period, Guzzo gave Waterloo the win with his ninth score of the season.

Waterloo Black Hawks coverage

Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.

+1 
Patrick Guzzo 2019-20

Guzzo
+1 
ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;1;0;1 -- 3

Tri-City;1;1;0;0 -- 2

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Guzzo (Drkulec, Lamppa), 7:52. 2. Tri-City, Ambrosia (Mazur, Knies), 11:44. Penalties -- Psenicka-Wat. (hooking) 8:40, Schingoethe-Wat. (high-sticking) 12:01, Dybicz-TC (holding) 18:34.

SECOND PERIOD -- 3. Waterloo, Ness (unassisted), 15:24. 4. Tri-City, McLane (Knies, Ambrosio), pp, 19:57. Penalties -- Miller-TC (slashing) 7:11, Rolston-Wat. (tripping) 7:22, Argentina-Wat. (roughing) 13:26, Estapa-TC (roughing) 13:26, Lamppa-Wat. (roughing) 16:13, Ness-Wat. (tripping) 19:07.

THIRD PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Kulbis-Marino-TC (holding) 2:43. Cassetti-Wat. (elbowing) 12:53.

OVERTIME -- 5. Waterloo, Guzzo (unassisted), 2:38. Penalties -- none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;9;7;7;2 -- 25

Tri-City;9;10;17;2 -- 38

Power-plays -- Waterloo 0-for-3. Tri-City 1-for-6.

Goaltenders -- Waterloo, Carriere (38 SOG, 36 saves). Tri-City, Ouellette (25 SOG, 22 saves).

Officials -- Referee, Wohlford. Linesman, Jenkin. Att. -- 2,291.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News