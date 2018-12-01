Try 1 month for 99¢

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Waterloo ran up against excellent goaltending Saturday as Team USA's Under-18 squad handed the Black Hawks a 3-1 United States Hockey League defeat.

Waterloo put 36 shots on the Team USA net. Cameron Rowe turned aside the first 22, and Spencer Knight stopped 13 of the 14 he faced. The Black Hawks' only goal came 4 minutes, 53 seconds into the third courtesy of Joe Cassetti on a power play.

Waterloo's penalty killing unit and goaltender Jared Moe were put to the test in the opening period when the first four penalties of the game went against the Black Hawks. However, Team USA was unable to capitalize.

Waterloo then had a five-on-three advantage for the first 1:11 of the second period, but the Black Hawks couldn't cash in on that chance, either, and Team USA scored all three of its goals after killing off that penalty.

Team USA improved to 8-9-0-2 on the season while Waterloo is now 12-6-3-1.

