USHL hockey: Waterloo controls Team USA

“He needed to put it together. He’s a had a tough week or so and it was good to see him play well.”

Stein’s counterparts made some impressive initial saves, but Waterloo’s forwards didn’t let Team USA (22-15-1-0, 45 points) off the hook.

Team USA starting goaltender Gibson Homer dove across the net to stop a wrist shot by Dane Montgomery less than one minute into the second period. Montgomery then took the rebound behind the net to Wyatt Schingoethe, who relayed the puck to Quinn Rudrud for the two-goal advantage.

Homer made a spectacular diving glove save to keep Matt Argentina off the scoreboard seconds later. and was eventually replaced by Kaidan Mbereko in the second period.

In the third period, a second-chance opportunity went from Schingoethe from the board to Ryan Drkulec for the goal.

The floodgates opened from there as the Black Hawks scored three more times.

Following Ness’ breakaway, Keighan Gerrie scored on a sharp-angled shot from near the goal line and Drkulec added his second goal with 10:10 remaining.

This marked the developmental program’s first trip to Waterloo in two years.