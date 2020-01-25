USHL hockey: Waterloo controls Team USA

WATERLOO – Griffin Ness served as a fitting instant ignition switch for Waterloo’s offense Saturday night at Young Arena.
One evening removed from racking up six points during a wild overtime win against Muskegon, Ness deposited an open slapshot off Jacob Bengtsson’s pass from the point to quickly open scoring during a 6-1 victory over Team USA’s 17-and-under members of the National Team Development Program.
Ness’ goal came 3 minutes, 31 seconds into the game for a Waterloo team (26-8-1-0, 53 points) that tallied goals early in all three periods before largely controlling possession through the remainder of the stanzas. He added a breakaway in the third period and nearly finished with a second hat trick in as many nights if it weren’t for a slapshot save with 5 minutes remaining.
“He’s our best player right now and he’s feeling it,” Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley said. “It’s going in for him and those are good things.”
Waterloo goalie Logan Stein backed that up his team’s offense by needing to turn back just 18 shots en route to nearly securing his fifth shutout. The Black Hawks’ USHL-leading penalty kill unit fought off five power plays before Team USA scored its only goal on the sixth power-play look with 1:22 left in the game.
“It’s unfortunate,” O’Handley said, addressing the shutout that was narrowly lost. “He played a heck of a game and I think admittedly he needed a heck of a game. That was an unfortunate situation there, but it doesn’t tarnish the game he played.
“He needed to put it together. He’s a had a tough week or so and it was good to see him play well.”
Stein’s counterparts made some impressive initial saves, but Waterloo’s forwards didn’t let Team USA (22-15-1-0, 45 points) off the hook.
Team USA starting goaltender Gibson Homer dove across the net to stop a wrist shot by Dane Montgomery less than one minute into the second period. Montgomery then took the rebound behind the net to Wyatt Schingoethe, who relayed the puck to Quinn Rudrud for the two-goal advantage.
Homer made a spectacular diving glove save to keep Matt Argentina off the scoreboard seconds later. and was eventually replaced by Kaidan Mbereko in the second period.
In the third period, a second-chance opportunity went from Schingoethe from the board to Ryan Drkulec for the goal.
The floodgates opened from there as the Black Hawks scored three more times.
Following Ness’ breakaway, Keighan Gerrie scored on a sharp-angled shot from near the goal line and Drkulec added his second goal with 10:10 remaining.
This marked the developmental program’s first trip to Waterloo in two years.
“They’re a good hockey team and they’re good players,” O’Handley said. “Was that a 6-1 game? I don’t think it was a 6-1 game. We were able to break it open on some opportunities, but they’re a good hockey team and they’re just going to continue to get better.”
You have free articles remaining.
After O’Handley thought his team played one of its better games in Dubuque and didn’t get the result it was seeking, Waterloo has now followed back-to-back losses with a pair of weekend victories.
“We did a lot of good things,” O’Handley said. “There’s some things we’ve got to work on defensively a little bit, but overall I’m pretty pleased with the way we played… We’re playing better.”
Waterloo Black Hawks coverage
Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Czech Republic native Ondrej Psenicka is rapidly adjusting to life in Waterloo and hockey with the Black Hawks.
Waterloo put together one of its best efforts and earned a Thanksgiving win over Cedar Rapids Thursday at Young Arena.
Jacob Jeannette had a pair of goals as Waterloo surged past Omaha in USHL action Friday.
The Waterloo Black Hawks opened pre-season camp Monday. The Black Hawks return 13 veterans from its 2018-19 squad.
Black Hawks open exhibition season Friday at Omaha, before hosting Madison on Sunday at 3 p.m.
VANCOUVER, B.C. — A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks were taken on day two of the NHL entry draft Saturday.
Waterloo 6, Team USA 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Team USA 0 0 1 — 1
Waterloo 1 1 4 — 6
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Ness (Bengtsson, Lamppa), 3:31, pp. Penalties – Wilmer-USA (slashing), 2:40, Rolston-Wat. (cross checking), 8:00, Devine-USA (holding), 17:19.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Rudrud (Schingoethe, Montgomery), 1:09. Penalties – Pastujov-USA (roughing) 4:25, Szmagaj-Wat. (roughing), 4:25, Wilmer-USA (tripping), 4:33, Janicke-USA (charging), 7:56, Ness-Wat. (tripping), 12:17, Devine-USA (roughing), Argentina-Wat. (roughing), 17:18.
THIRD PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Drkulec (Schingoethe, Psenicka), 3:02, 4. Waterloo, Ness, 5:24, 5. Waterloo, Gerrie (szmagaj, argentina), 6:25, 6. Drkulec (Lamppa, Bengtsson), 10:40, 7. Team USA, Will (Hughes, Hreschuk) 18:38. Penalties – Schingoethe-Wat (holding), 0:40, Lamppa-Wat. (slashing), 8:22, Hreschuk-USA (tripping) 9:54, Argentina-Wat. (charging) 17:44, Boucher-USA (roughing), 0:22, Reiners-Wat. (roughing) 0:22.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Team USA 6 8 5 — 19
Waterloo 8 10 8 — 28
Power-plays – Team USA 1-for-6. Waterloo 2-for-5.
Goaltenders – Team USA, Homer (16 SOG, 14 saves). Waterloo, Stein (19 SOG, 18 saves).
Officials — Referee, Heidemann. Linesmen, McCrary, Heinen.