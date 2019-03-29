MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Waterloo charged back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to defeat United States Hockey League Eastern Conference leader Muskegon, 5-3, Friday night at L.C. Walker Arena.
The Black Hawks (35-14-5-2) outscored the Lumberjacks 4-0 in the decisive third period and picked up two valuable points in the battle for second place in the USHL's Western Conference.
Muskegon (37-16-3-1) scored twice in the first period around a Waterloo goal by Kyle Haskins, then increased its lead to 3-1 with the only score of the second period.
Haskins also ignited the Black Hawks' comeback, connecting 4:46 into the third. Zach Michaelis tied the game at the 9:13 mark, and Wyatt Schingoethe gave Waterloo its first lead with 3:12 to play. Griffin Ness added an empty-net tally with 1:27 remaining.
Jared Moe made his first appearance in goal since sustaining a mid-season injury and stopped 35 shots.
Waterloo plays at Chicago at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
