GENEVA, Ill. — Waterloo played from behind all night and could never quite catch Chicago as the Black Hawks dropped their second straight United States Hockey League game, 5-3.

The Steel led 2-0 early in the second period when Patrick Guzzo got Waterloo on the board.

Chicago hiked its lead to 3-1 in the third. The Black Hawks answered 32 seconds later on Dane Montgomery’s goal. Back came the Steel to take a 4-2 lead, but Griffin Ness countered 1:04 later to draw Waterloo within 4-3 with 4:23 to play.

The Black Hawks were unable to get the equalizer, and Chicago (8-3-1-0) added an empty net goal for the final margin.

Waterloo (7-2-1-0) moves on to play at Madison Sunday.

Chicago 5, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 2 — 3

Chicago 1 1 3 — 5

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Chicago, Carpenter (Spetz), pp, 19:27. Penalties — Bast-Wat. (boarding) 9:05, Ness-Wat. (checking from behind, misconduct) 12:53, Brisson-Chi. (slashing) 12:53, Psenicka-Wat. (interference) 18:49.

SECOND PERIOD — 2. Chicago, Spetz (Brisson, Colangelo), 4:04. 3. Waterloo, Guzzo (Drkulec), 7:13. Penalties — Lamppa-Wat. (cross-checking) 5:12, Haskins-Wat. (slashing) 9:54.

THIRD PERIOD — 4. Chicago, Colangelo (Babbage, Reid), 2:13. 5. Waterloo, Montgomery (Jeannette, Ness), 4:54. 6. Chicago, Colangelo (Brisson) 14:33. 7. Waterloo, Ness (Lamppa, Schingoethe), pp, 15:37. 8. Chicago, Power (unassisted), en, 18:59. Penalties — Haskins-Wat. (tripping) 10:20, Spetz-Chi. (roughing) 15:28.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 6 11 14 — 31

Chicago 7 13 10 — 30

Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-1. Chicago 1-for-4.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (28 SOG, 24 saves). Chicago, Ostman (31 SOG, 28 saves).

Officials — Referee, Linder. Linesmen, Jenkin, Pacocha. Att. — 1,321.

