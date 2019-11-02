GENEVA, Ill. — Waterloo played from behind all night and could never quite catch Chicago as the Black Hawks dropped their second straight United States Hockey League game, 5-3.
The Steel led 2-0 early in the second period when Patrick Guzzo got Waterloo on the board.
Chicago hiked its lead to 3-1 in the third. The Black Hawks answered 32 seconds later on Dane Montgomery’s goal. Back came the Steel to take a 4-2 lead, but Griffin Ness countered 1:04 later to draw Waterloo within 4-3 with 4:23 to play.
The Black Hawks were unable to get the equalizer, and Chicago (8-3-1-0) added an empty net goal for the final margin.
Waterloo (7-2-1-0) moves on to play at Madison Sunday.
Chicago 5, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 2 — 3
Chicago 1 1 3 — 5
You have free articles remaining.
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Chicago, Carpenter (Spetz), pp, 19:27. Penalties — Bast-Wat. (boarding) 9:05, Ness-Wat. (checking from behind, misconduct) 12:53, Brisson-Chi. (slashing) 12:53, Psenicka-Wat. (interference) 18:49.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Chicago, Spetz (Brisson, Colangelo), 4:04. 3. Waterloo, Guzzo (Drkulec), 7:13. Penalties — Lamppa-Wat. (cross-checking) 5:12, Haskins-Wat. (slashing) 9:54.
THIRD PERIOD — 4. Chicago, Colangelo (Babbage, Reid), 2:13. 5. Waterloo, Montgomery (Jeannette, Ness), 4:54. 6. Chicago, Colangelo (Brisson) 14:33. 7. Waterloo, Ness (Lamppa, Schingoethe), pp, 15:37. 8. Chicago, Power (unassisted), en, 18:59. Penalties — Haskins-Wat. (tripping) 10:20, Spetz-Chi. (roughing) 15:28.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 6 11 14 — 31
Chicago 7 13 10 — 30
Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-1. Chicago 1-for-4.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (28 SOG, 24 saves). Chicago, Ostman (31 SOG, 28 saves).
Officials — Referee, Linder. Linesmen, Jenkin, Pacocha. Att. — 1,321.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.