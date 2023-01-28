USHL Hockey: Waterloo blitzes Sioux City, 5-1

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks scored three times in the second period to pull away from the Sioux City Musketeers en route to a 5-1 United States Hockey League win Saturday at Young Arena.

Waterloo (23-12-0-0) got goals from five different players.

With the game tied 1-1 after one period, the Black Hawks took the lead for good when Zach Bade scored his sixth of the season on assists from David Klee and Grayson Badger just 3 minutes and 39 seconds into the second.

Waterloo then scored 18 seconds apart when Myles Hilman tallied his 15th with 2:16 left in the period with Jaedon Kerr and Owen Baker assisted. Then six seconds after Kerr went to the box for roughing, Gavin Lindberg scored short-handed on an assist from Garrett Schifsky.

James Hong finished off the scoring for the Black Hawks in the third, his 10th of the season just 5:56 into the period.

Waterloo scored first when Gennadi Chaly scored 4:38 into the first, but Sioux City answered with a goal from Sawyer School with just 1:45 left in the period.

The win coupled with a victory over Lincoln on Friday extended Waterloo’s advantage over Lincoln in the Western Conference standings.

The Black Hawks now have 46 points, five ahead of Lincoln, and stand five behind Fargo in the standings.

Waterloo is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 games.