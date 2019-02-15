DES MOINES -- Emil Ohrvall broke up a defensive standoff 7 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period and Waterloo went on to a 3-0 United States Hockey League win at Des Moines Friday.
Patrick Guzzo provided a big insurance goal at the 14:11 mark of the third, and Griffin Ness set the final score with an empty-net tally in the closing seconds.
The Black Hawks (28-11-3-1) fought through five Des Moines powers plays with goaltender Logan Stein turning away 24 shots in the shutout performance.
Des Moines fell to 24-15-1-4 on the season.
Waterloo plays at Cedar Rapids Saturday night with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.
