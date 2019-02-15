Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- Emil Ohrvall broke up a defensive standoff 7 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period and Waterloo went on to a 3-0 United States Hockey League win at Des Moines Friday.

Patrick Guzzo provided a big insurance goal at the 14:11 mark of the third, and Griffin Ness set the final score with an empty-net tally in the closing seconds.

The Black Hawks (28-11-3-1) fought through five Des Moines powers plays with goaltender Logan Stein turning away 24 shots in the shutout performance.

Des Moines fell to 24-15-1-4 on the season.

Waterloo plays at Cedar Rapids Saturday night with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments