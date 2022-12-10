USHL Hockey: Waterloo beats Cedar Rapids in shootout thriller

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders recorded another thrilling edition to the storied rivalry as Waterloo came away with a 5-4 shootout win, Saturday.

Waterloo assistant coach PD Melgoza described the game as an “up-and-down” performance from the Black Hawks as they needed more than 60 minutes to get the win for a second night in a row.

“I got a couple more gray hairs I think,” Melgoza said. “Good find resilience. We found a way to win. Guys stuck with it. They did not get down. I am proud of them for sticking together and putting the work boots on.”

The Black Hawks got off to a strong start as forward Myles Hilman put Waterloo in front 1-0 just over three minutes into the game.

Forward Owen Baker found Hilman on a pass from the left wing corner to the high slot. Hilman connected on a one-timer, beating RoughRiders netminder Sam Scopa low on his glove side.

Less than two minutes later, Cedar Rapids converted on a 5-on-4 man advantage as forward Dylan Hryckowian capped off some textbook passing with a one-time goal at the 4:50 mark of the period.

With 7:54 remaining in the frame, Cedar Rapids forward Ryan Walsh beat Waterloo goaltender Jack Spicer to his glove side on the powerplay, giving Cedar Rapids a 2-1 lead.

A flat performance to finish the first period, Melgoza said he felt his team quit playing their game towards the end of the period and needed a reset during the intermission to regain their earlier form.

“I thought we stopped skating,” Melgoza said. “We were kind of on our heels. We reiterated the fact that we are at our best when we are on our toes, we are aggressive, we are fore checking, we are making contact.”

Forward Zach Bade said the Black Hawks regrouped during the intermission in order to regain the momentum early in the second period.

“Did a little scouting, changed our forecheck,” Bade said. “That helped a lot. They were stretching pucks. So, we stayed back. That really helped change momentum.”

With 15:01 remaining in the period, a two-minute minor penalty on Cedar Rapids forward Isaac Johnson gave Waterloo its second power play opportunity.

Waterloo appeared to convert on the man advantage 10 seconds later as a trio of Black Hawks indicated the puck found the back of the net prior to a whistle by officials. The play went under review, but the call of no goal stood.

With 10:51 remaining in the period, the Black Hawks converted on their third power play chance of the game as Marcus Broberg found the back of the net. Broberg settled a bouncing puck and buried it behind a heavily-screened RoughRiders goaltender to tie the game at 2-2.

Despite a flurry of activity in Waterloo’s attacking zone in the final minute, neither team managed to break the tie for the remainder of the frame.

With 17:04 remaining in the third period, forward Connor Brown set up Oliver Flynn with a wide open opportunity in the slot. Flynn picked the top-left corner and beat Scopa to put Waterloo in front, 3-2.

The RoughRiders answered right back with their third power play goal of the night. Cedar Rapids forward Ryan O’Connell cleaned up a rebound off a Zaccharya Wisdom shot to tie the game at 3-3 with.

Four minutes later, Jacob Kraft gave the RoughRiders the 4-3 lead, beating Spicer off of a one-time pass from Tyson Gross.

With less than three minutes remaining in the contest, James Hong chased down a stretch pass from Pionk and slid the puck through Scopa’s five-hole to send the game to overtime.

Neither team scored during the overtime period sending the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Hong and Bade both connected on their chances while Cedar Rapids missed its first two, giving Waterloo the 5-4 lead.

Bade said he read the pre-scout on Scopa which allowed for him to win the game with the second shot for Waterloo in the shootout.

“It said he drops, go up high,” Bade said. “So, I made a fake shot and went over to the right and tucked it above his shoulder.”

Waterloo hits the road next weekend for games against the Des Moines Buccaneers and Omaha Lancers before breaking for the holiday season.

According to Melgoza, two factors have caused the Black Hawks to need overtime or the shootout to win their previous two matchups.

“Stay out of the box,” Melgoza said. “We cannot go down 5-on-4…and not taking our foot off the gas…Hockey is a game of momentum, but I think the past two games we have taken our foot off the gas a little too early and often. The emphasis of staying on it, staying with it is the biggest change.”

Despite back-to-back close games, Bade said the Black Hawks are confident looking ahead at the Bucs and Lancers.

“We are feeling pretty confident going into next week,” Bade said. “Definitely will not be as close as these games. Just got to keep working, get the job done.”