WATERLOO -- Waterloo went 0-for-6 on the power play Friday night and dropped a 2-1 United States Hockey League game to Tri-City at Young Arena.
Storm goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 33 of the 34 shots the Black Hawks (9-3-3-1) put on net in a matchup for first place in the USHL's Western Conference.
Tri-City (11-4-1-0) broke a scoreless tie 8 minutes, 59 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal. Patrick Guzzo tied it for Waterloo at the 18:16 mark of the second, but Saville shut the Black Hawks down the rest of the way.
Connor McMenamin provided the game-winning goal for the Storm midway through the third period.
Waterloo hosts Lincoln (5-6-3-1) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.