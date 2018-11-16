Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Waterloo went 0-for-6 on the power play Friday night and dropped a 2-1 United States Hockey League game to Tri-City at Young Arena.

Storm goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 33 of the 34 shots the Black Hawks (9-3-3-1) put on net in a matchup for first place in the USHL's Western Conference.

Tri-City (11-4-1-0) broke a scoreless tie 8 minutes, 59 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal. Patrick Guzzo tied it for Waterloo at the 18:16 mark of the second, but Saville shut the Black Hawks down the rest of the way.

Connor McMenamin provided the game-winning goal for the Storm midway through the third period.

Waterloo hosts Lincoln (5-6-3-1) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

