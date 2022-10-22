USHL Hockey: Thoreson game-winner in OT lifts Black Hawks to 2-0 weekend

OMAHA – The Waterloo Black Hawks erased a 2-0 third period deficit and then won it in overtime to complete a perfect weekend with a 3-2 victory over Omaha Saturday in United States Hockey League action.

Thirty-seven seconds into overtime and seconds after a huge save by Emmett Croteau, Garrett Schifsky delivered a perfect pass to Gavyn Thoreson for a one-timer that found the back of the net for the victory.

The goal was Thoreson’s fourth of the season.

James Hong and Schifsky goals tied the game after Waterloo trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes. Schifsky's tied it with 5:32 left in the game.

Croteau made 26 saves to earn the win.

Saturday in Sioux Falls, Jack Spicer made 21 saves and Schifsky scored twice as the Black Hawks topped the Sioux Falls Stampede, 5-2, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

After scoring just one goal in the first period in is first six games, the Black Hawks scored twice in opening 20 minutes.

Schifsky scored his first with at 9:35 left in the period on a nice pass from Owen Baker. Baker scored just more than three minutes later as Patrick Geary and Myles Hilman assisted as Waterloo outshot Sioux Falls, 18-6 in the first and led 2-1 after a late power-play goal by Maddox Fleming.

Fleming’s second power-play goal tied it 12:59 of the second, but 35 seconds later Nicholas DeGraves scored on an assist from Gennadi Chaly to make it 3-2 Waterloo.

The Black Hawks then put the game away just 4:45 into the third as Shifsky scored on assists from Gavin Lindberg and Jake McLean. Thoreson capped off the scoring with a power-play tally with 3:26 left as Schifsky and Ben Robertson were credited with assists.