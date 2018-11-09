CHICAGO -- Waterloo fought off a Chicago rally in the third period and defeated the Steel 4-2 in a United States Hockey League matchup Friday.
The Black Hawks got off to a strong start with Connor Caponi and Emil Ohrvall connecting for first-period goals. Vladislav Firstov made it 3-0 with the only goal of the middle period.
Chicago (4-7-1-0) broke up the shutout 2:32 into the third period and added a power-play goal 2:09 later to make it 3-2, but Waterloo's defense and goaltender Logan Stein didn't let the Steel score again.
Ryan Drkulec added an empty net tally for the Black Hawks in the closing seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.