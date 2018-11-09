Try 1 month for 99¢

CHICAGO -- Waterloo fought off a Chicago rally in the third period and defeated the Steel 4-2 in a United States Hockey League matchup Friday.

The Black Hawks got off to a strong start with Connor Caponi and Emil Ohrvall connecting for first-period goals. Vladislav Firstov made it 3-0 with the only goal of the middle period.

Chicago (4-7-1-0) broke up the shutout 2:32 into the third period and added a power-play goal 2:09 later to make it 3-2, but Waterloo's defense and goaltender Logan Stein didn't let the Steel score again.

Ryan Drkulec added an empty net tally for the Black Hawks in the closing seconds.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments