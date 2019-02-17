WATERLOO -- Mistakes and lots of them costs teams on the ice
Mistakes against the league-leading team multiplies that statement.
Playing its third game and three days, the Waterloo Black Hawks saw the Tri-City Storm capitalize on its miscues in a 6-3 United States Hockey League game Sunday at Young Arena.
"Too many mistakes ... mental mistakes," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley. "Defensemen could not connect the dots. I liked our forwards, liked our push, but when you turn pucks over to a good team that is what you get."
Brendan Furry registered a hat trick and added an assist, giving him five goals and six assists in four games against the Black Hawks.
Furry opened the scoring just 4 minutes and 55 seconds into the first period, and Connor McMenamin made it 2-0 with 10:54 left in the opening period.
Then with one second left on a Wyatt Schingoethe penalty, Patrick Guzzo carried the puck deep into the Storm zone before dishing to Connor Caponi for a short-handed tally with 6:41 left to intermission.
Waterloo tied it just 2:42 into the second when a Brendan Engum sailed over the shoulder of Isaiah Saville. But just 43 seconds later Furry scored, and Ronnie Attard added a power-play goal with 11:07 left in the second to extend the lead back to two, 4-2.
Guzzo scored on 4:10 into the third to get Waterloo within one once again, but Tri-City scored twice in the final 2:02 to pull way and improve to 4-0-0 against the Black Hawks this year.
Tri-City also pushed its lead over Waterloo to 10 points in the Western Conference race.
"I don't know if we turned the puck over that many times in the month of December," O'Handley said.
Waterloo is back in action at home next Saturday against Sioux City.
