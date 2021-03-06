USHL hockey: Storm bury Black Hawks early

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Waterloo Black Hawks couldn’t not complete a weekend sweep as the Tri-City Storm jumped on the Hawks early Saturday en route to a 5-2 United States Hockey League victory.
The Storm scored the first five goals, including a pair of power-play tallies in the first period to take control of the game.
The Black Hawks found a little life late in the second.
Matt Argentina scored for the second consecutive night and third time in four games to make it 5-1. Then defensemen Ethan Szmagaj added a power-play goal with 4:02 left in the period.
Cooper Wylie had a pair of assists on the night, and Dane Montgomery also recorded an assist.
Waterloo out-shot Tri-City, 11-3, in the third, but could not find the back of the net again.
The Black Hawks return to action Tuesday at home against Omaha.
Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 2 0 — 2
Tri-City 2 3 0 — 5
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Tri-City, Rhett Pitlick (Conner Hutchison, Matthew Knies), 6:16, pp, 2. Tri-City, Cole McWard (Isac Jonsson, Mark Estapa), 11:58, pp. Penalties – Luke Bast, Wat (holding), 5:20, Dane Montgomery, Wat (tripping), 11:52, Max Sasson. Wat (interference), 13:10.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Tri-City, Caden Villegas (Adam Klapka, Joshua Eernisse), 4:44, 4. Tri-City, Carer Mazur (Hutchison, Estapa), 7:49, 5. Tri-City, Mazur (Hunter Strand, Micholas Donato), 12:19, 6. Waterloo, Matt Argentina (Cooper Wylie), 14:29, 7. Waterloo, Ethan Szmagaj (Montgomery, Wylie), 15:58, pp. Penalties – Pitlick, TC (tripping), :19, Klapka, TC (interference), 4:56, Bast, Wat (boarding), 5:27, Ozar, Wat (hooking), 13:04, Estapa, TC (slashing), 14:20.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. No penalties.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 7 17 11 – 35
Tri-City 8 18 3 – 29
Goalies – Waterloo, Emmet Croteau (17 shots, 14 saves). Charlie Glockner (9 shots, 7 shaves). Tri-City, Connor Hopkins (22 saves).