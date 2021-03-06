USHL hockey: Storm bury Black Hawks early

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Waterloo Black Hawks couldn’t not complete a weekend sweep as the Tri-City Storm jumped on the Hawks early Saturday en route to a 5-2 United States Hockey League victory.

The Storm scored the first five goals, including a pair of power-play tallies in the first period to take control of the game.

The Black Hawks found a little life late in the second.

Matt Argentina scored for the second consecutive night and third time in four games to make it 5-1. Then defensemen Ethan Szmagaj added a power-play goal with 4:02 left in the period.

Cooper Wylie had a pair of assists on the night, and Dane Montgomery also recorded an assist.

Waterloo out-shot Tri-City, 11-3, in the third, but could not find the back of the net again.

The Black Hawks return to action Tuesday at home against Omaha.

Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 2 0 — 2

Tri-City 2 3 0 — 5