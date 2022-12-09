USHL Hockey: ‘Stop the next puck,’ Spicer off to strong start in Year 1

WATERLOO — Jack Spicer was not supposed to make the Waterloo Black Hawks’ roster.

Waterloo goaltending coach PD Melgoza did not shy away from the fact that the Rockville, Maryland native did not factor into the team’s plan for this season.

“We had an ’03 from the North American League and he was supposed to be the guy,” Melgoza said. “Coming into camp, we talked, ‘Spice will do a year in the North American League and come (to Waterloo) next year. We have two ‘03s. We are in a good spot.’”

Where he sat within the organization’s timeline did not come as a surprise to the seventh-round draft pick. Spicer said he knew he would need to win a goaltending battle to make the roster when he made the trip to Waterloo for main camp in June.

However, by his own admission, Spicer did not put on his best performance in the ‘very stressful experience’ of Waterloo’s main camp.

“First impression was ‘uh-oh,’” Melgoza said. “Before we drafted Spice, we did a lot of homework. I knew what we saw was not who he was. Talking to him during that camp, for me, it is going to be more about, if he does not do his best, how is he responding?”

Melgoza saw and heard what he needed from the young netminder to have him return for training camp at the beginning of September.

According to Spicer, he fared much better in training camp and forced his way into the discussion for playing time during the preseason.

“Thankfully, I did get a chance to come back and show myself at the second camp,” Spicer said. “But, there was definitely still a lot of room to improve. I built from there, but I definitely felt confident leaving Waterloo the second time.”

Melgoza called it an easy decision for Waterloo as Spicer outworked the competition and ‘snuck’ his way into the Black Hawks’ immediate plans with his work ethic, compete and character.

“Second camp was a lot better,” Melgoza said. “He understood the pace. A lot of room to grow—there was still a lot of youth hockey in his game at that point, but the athletic ability, the compete, the intangibles you cannot teach were all there. I was really excited to see that.”

Spicer’s performance earned him a spot on the Black Hawks season-opening roster and with Waterloo for the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

However, the work was far from finished.

Prior to Waterloo, Spicers’ only exposure to the junior level came in four appearances with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League following his prep season, last year.

Thus, Melgoza said the plan was not to throw Spicer into the fire, but let him get his feet under him.

“We had a conversation before Pittsburgh,” Melgoza said. “Like, ‘Hey, man, we are not going to show you off to the world yet. We have to get you in the lab and do some work.’”

Melgoza described his methodology as a structured, unstructured plan for his two goalies to open the season.

Not focused on the fundamentals of goaltending, Melgoza said he wanted to spend the first two weeks of the season working on the things which would make Spicer and 2021 starter Emmett Croteau successful at the USHL level.

“I have a base of what I want to do for the first two weeks,” Melgoza said. “It is your reads. It is having a little drift. Your depth—a lot of these kids come in from youth hockey and they are so far out of their paint that they get lost—they do not play in their net.”

After working with Melgoza and backing-up Croteau for the first month of the season, Spicer started his first game for Waterloo in one of the most hostile road environments in the league—the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Spicer stopped 21-of-23 shots and helped Waterloo to a 5-2 win over the Stampede, breaking a two-game skid.

Spicer started five of Waterloo’s next seven games, winning all five and never allowing more than two goals.

As of Thursday, Spicer owns the lowest goals against average in the USHL with a 1.82 mark and the second-best save percentage at 0.926.

Spicer credits his strong start to showing up to the rink with the same purpose every day and a ‘no BS’ mentality regardless of if he is starting or not.

His mentality pays off when he does get the nod as Spicer hits the ice with a blacked out mind and one repetitive focus.

“I will just repeat over to myself, ‘Stop the next puck,’” Spicer said. “That is the only thing that matters.”